Late night roundup: OC improves to 2-0; Lower rallies to win opener

  • 0
Ocean City LCMR basketball

Ocean City High School boys basketball coach John Bruno gets his 400th win after winning against Lower Cape May Regional, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (For The Press / VERNON OGRODNEK)

 For The Press / VERNON OGRODNEK

Freshman guard Ty Bonner sank two foul shots in the final minute to propel the Lower Cape May Regional High School boys basketball team to a 53-52 win over St. Joseph Academy in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game Sunday night.

Archie Lawler led Lower Cape May with 21 points. Jacob Bey grabbed nine rebounds and Macky Bonner contributed four assists for Lower (1-0). Ty Bonner finished with 10. Lower finished the game 9 for 9 from the foul line.

Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 25 for St. Joe (0-3)

Lower Cape May 12 14 8 19 - 53

St. Joseph 18 12 11 11 - 52

LCM-M. Bonner 2, Bey 9, Lawler 21, Cronin 5, Braswell 6, T. Bonner 10

SJ-Cox 8, Demara 5, Rodriguez 25, Theophile 8, Umosella 3, Stokes 2, Hobson 1

Ocean City improves to 2-0

The Ocean City High School boys basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 55-28 win over Holy Spirit in the finale to Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend.

Kori Segich scored 21 points to lead Ocean City. The Red Raiders were 7 of 16 from 3-point range. Holy Spirit was just 1 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Omero Chevere made 3 of 5 3-point attempts and scored 11 for the Red Raiders. Andrew Karayiannis grabbed nine rebounds for Ocean City.

Holy Spirit 4 6 5 13 - 28

Ocean City 13 15 12 13 - 55

HS-Llanos 4, Roseborough 8, Legette 7, Arici 2, Kane 1, Coles 1, Burns 5

OC-Karayiannis 2, Segich 21, Schlatter 8, Chevere 11, Sakers 5, Thompson 5, Grimley 3

