Late night roundup: Mainland Regional boys and Middle Township girls hoops win Saturday

Tom Travagline scored 17 points as the Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 48-47 win over Eastern Regional in a Coaches vs. Cancer game at Cherokee High School on Saturday afternoon.
Cohen Cook added 14 for the Mustangs, who are ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
Eastern missed a winning putback at the buzzer
Mainland 11 9 15 13 - 48
Eastern 7 6 11 13 - 47
ML-Tyson 4, Cook 14, Osunniyi 4, Travagline 17, DeBiaso 2, Williamson 7
Middle Township girls 56, Delsea Regional 19
Madison Palek scored 19 points to lead the Panthers to the win. Jada Elston added 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals for Middle, which improved to 2-0 and is ranked No. 5 in The Elite 11.
Middle 16 16 17 7 - 56
Delsea 6 4 2 7 - 19
MT - Elston 15, Cappelletti 6, Mc. Palek 6, Ma. Palek 19, Elisano 3, Toland 2, A. Cappelletti 2, Odom 2, DiMauro 4
