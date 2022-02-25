 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Late night roundup for 2/25: Archie Lawler scores 1,000th career point; Emma Peretti with huge game for Hammonton

Archie Lawler
Mike McGarry

Archie Lawler scored his 1,000th career point as the Lower Cape May Regional boys basketball team beat Cape May Tech 56-39 Friday.

Lawler entered the game needing 15 points to reach the milestone and that’s what he finished with.

Dylan Delvecchio scored 31 for Cape May Tech.

Middle Township 62, Hightstown 53

Anthony Trombetta scored 19 for Middle Township. Jamir McNeil added 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Cape May Tech girls 43, Lower Cape May 40

Kennedy Campbell scored 14 and grabbed 10 rebounds for Cape May Tech. Lindsay Holden scored 19 for Lower.

Hammonton girls 60, Bridgeton 35

Emma Peretti scored 31 points, grabbed 22 rebounds and had six assists for Hammonton.

