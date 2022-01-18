Late night roundup for 1/18: Lower Cape May stuns St. Joe; Dylan Culmone leads AC past Ocean City

Archie Lawler scored 25 points as the Lower Cape May boys basketball team upset St. Joseph Academy 69-66 in overtime in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Tuesday night.
St. Joe (7-3) is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. Lower Cape May improved to 4-8.
Macky Bonner scored 16 and Jacob Bey added 14 for Lower.
Ja’son Prevard led St. Joe with 20.
St. Joseph 8 18 15 19 6 – 66
Lower Cape May 15 8 16 21 9 – 69
SJ-Harvey-Williams 10, Rodriguez 7, Theophile 8, Prevard 20, Bowens 4, Abdur-Rahim 10. DeMara 3, Solomon 4
LCM-Bey 14, Wright 4, Lawler 25, Cronin 10, Bonner 16,
Atlantic City 57, Ocean City 49
Dylan Culmone scored 15 points to lead the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team to the win in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday.
Stephan Jones scored 12 for the Vikings (2-5). Nasir Turner scored nine. Amir Jones scored eight. Jacque Pridgen-Hill added seven points. Jai Pridgen-Hill (four) and Jacquel Holmes (two) also scored for the Vikings.
Dylan Schlatter scored 15 for the Red Raiders (5-6). Omero Chevere scored 12. Pat Grimley (nine), Kori Segich (five), Pat Longergan (four) and Sean Sakers and Colin Randles (two each) also scored for Ocean City.
Girls basketball
Hammonton 57, Egg Harbor Twp.: Emma Peretti scored 25 and grabbed 21 rebounds for the Blue Devils (4-2). Ava Divello scored 19 and had six steals. Giada Palmieri finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Sofia Purvis grabbed five rebounds and scored two. Shamaya Simola grabbed 10 rebounds.
Lyla Brown scored 17 for the Eagles (4-5). Amelia Zinckgraf scored 10. Averie Harding added seven points. Kara Wilson scored six.
Middle Twp. 54, Buena Reg. 23: Jada Elston scored 15 points (one 3-pointer) to lead the Panthers to the win. Brianna Robinson scored eight. Other scorers included Mia Elisono, CC DiMauro (three), Izzy Toland and Brynn Brophy (six each), Kylie Graham (five) and Iyanna Bennett (two).
For the Chiefs, Jessica Perella scored six. Other scorers included Cami Johnson (five), Karley Jacobs and Autumn Sounders (four each) and Adrianna Capone (two).
Manchester Twp. 63, Lacey Twp. 61: Manchester came back strong in the second half after being down 29-19 at half. Devyn Quigley led Manchester (6-3) with 31 points, four assists, four blocks and five steals. Amyah Bray scored 23 and grabbed six rebounds.
