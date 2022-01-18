Late night roundup for 1/18: Lower Cape May stuns St. Joe; Dylan Culmone leads AC past Ocean City

Dylan Schlatter scored 15 for the Red Raiders (5-6). Omero Chevere scored 12. Pat Grimley (nine), Kori Segich (five), Pat Longergan (four) and Sean Sakers and Colin Randles (two each) also scored for Ocean City.

Girls basketball

Hammonton 57, Egg Harbor Twp.: Emma Peretti scored 25 and grabbed 21 rebounds for the Blue Devils (4-2). Ava Divello scored 19 and had six steals. Giada Palmieri finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Sofia Purvis grabbed five rebounds and scored two. Shamaya Simola grabbed 10 rebounds.

Lyla Brown scored 17 for the Eagles (4-5). Amelia Zinckgraf scored 10. Averie Harding added seven points. Kara Wilson scored six.

Middle Twp. 54, Buena Reg. 23: Jada Elston scored 15 points (one 3-pointer) to lead the Panthers to the win. Brianna Robinson scored eight. Other scorers included Mia Elisono, CC DiMauro (three), Izzy Toland and Brynn Brophy (six each), Kylie Graham (five) and Iyanna Bennett (two).

For the Chiefs, Jessica Perella scored six. Other scorers included Cami Johnson (five), Karley Jacobs and Autumn Sounders (four each) and Adrianna Capone (two).