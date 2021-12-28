 Skip to main content
Late night hoops roundup: Wildwood Catholic girls win Boardwalk Basketball Classic bracket
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic

Wildwood Catholic Kimmy Casiello #12 drives to the basket against Middle Township's Sophia Terenik #35 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

The Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team won the Big Al Nerenberg Memorial bracket at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic with an upset Tuesday night.

Ava Vogdes scored 15 points as the Crusaders beat Woodbury 56-42 at Wildwoods Convention Center.

Woodbury was ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

Three other Wildwood Catholic players scored in doubles figures – Kimmy Casiello (11), Carly Murphy (10) and Ella McCabe (12).

Alexis Davis led Woodbury with 29. Wildwood Catholic improved to 5-1.

Wildwood Catholic 14 13 18 11 – 56

Woodbury 6 9 18 9 – 42

WC-Vogdes 15, Casiello 11, Murphy 10, McCabe 12, Mikulski 8

WB-Still 3, Talley-Dorman 1, Jenkins 2, Oakley 2, Davis 29, Clinton 5

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
