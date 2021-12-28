Late night hoops roundup: Wildwood Catholic girls win Boardwalk Basketball Classic bracket

The Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team won the Big Al Nerenberg Memorial bracket at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic with an upset Tuesday night.
Ava Vogdes scored 15 points as the Crusaders beat Woodbury 56-42 at Wildwoods Convention Center.
Woodbury was ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
Three other Wildwood Catholic players scored in doubles figures – Kimmy Casiello (11), Carly Murphy (10) and Ella McCabe (12).
Alexis Davis led Woodbury with 29. Wildwood Catholic improved to 5-1.
Wildwood Catholic 14 13 18 11 – 56
Woodbury 6 9 18 9 – 42
WC-Vogdes 15, Casiello 11, Murphy 10, McCabe 12, Mikulski 8
WB-Still 3, Talley-Dorman 1, Jenkins 2, Oakley 2, Davis 29, Clinton 5
