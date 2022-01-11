Late Monday roundup: Millville has strong 4th quarter, edges ACIT

Jabbar Barriento scored 11 points and grabbed three rebounds to lead the Millville High School boys basketball team to a 35-34 victory over ACIT in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday.
The Thunderbolts (6-1) trailed 29-21 after three quarters, but they outscred ACIT (4-3) 14-5 in the fourth to secure the one-point victory. It was Millville's fourth straight win.
Calem Bowman grabbed a team-leading 11 rebounds and scored four for the Thunderbolts. Jaden Merrill finished with 10 rebounds and six points. Khalon Foster scored seven and grabbed five. Ta'Ron Haile, Donte Smith and Raquan Ford each scored two. Kevin Rivera scored one.
Jayden Lopez scored 11 for the Red Hawks. Zaheer Owens scored 10. Nasir Tucker (five), Desi Stroud and Eric WIlliams (three each) and Jameil Quintana (two) also scored for ACIT.
Wildwood Catholic 63, Cape May Tech 49: Azmir Kates led the Crusaders (4-4) with 15 points. Justin Harper scored 14. Rashee Bell scored 12. Dylan Delvecchio scored a game-high 23 for Cape May Tech (0-5). Patrick Bean scored 20. Lukas Basile and Jared Knights each added three points.
No. 10 St.Joseph 71, Hammonton 65 (2OT): Ja'son Prevard scored a game-high 26, grabbed 10 rebounds and had four assists for the Wildcats (7-1), who are ranked No. 10 in the Press of Elite 11. Ian Harvey Williams grabbed 12 rebounds, scored 12 and added four seals. Arnaldo Rodriguez and Quiani Bowens each scored 12. Bowens added four steals and three assists. Rodriguez added three rebounds.
Jared Demara grabbed six rebounds to go with four assists and three points. Myles Solomon added nine rebounds and scored four. St. Joseph outscored Hammonton 10-4 in the second overtime.
Kenny Smith scored 24 for the Blue Devils (5-3). John Andoloro scored 18. Jaron Hill added 14 points. Tyler Lowe (seven) and Andrew Delaney (two) also scored for Hammonton.
Cumberland Reg. 65, Highland Reg. 48: Lamair Warner scored a game-high 20 to lead the Colts (1-6) to their first victory of the season. Drew Nakai scored 13, including three 3s. Riddel Palmer scored 12. Kyon Barnes added 11 points. Lukas Weist (six) and Kavon Bragg-Kent (two) also scored for Cumberland.
Tyvonn Webb led Highland (1-5) with 12 points.
Bridgeton 71, Absegami 52: Angel Smith scored 16 and grabbed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-3). Kalvin Underwood scored 15 to go with four blocks and three rebounds. Damien Jones scored 13 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Deshawn Mosley scored eight to go with six rebounds, four steals and two assists. Richard Mosley scored seven to go with three rebounds and two steals.
Dallas Carper scored four and grabbed four rebounds. Cameron Dunkle, Antonio Wilmore, Walter Williams and Tyrone Cleveland each scored two.
Hassan Bey led the Braves with 22 points (4-4). Van Houten scored six. Emir Chambers (two) and Vraj Sheth (one) also scored for Absegami.
Mainland Reg. 48, Lower Cape May Reg. 40: Cohen Cook scored 15 for the Mainlands (4-4). Tim Travagline scored 12. Christian Rodgers added 13 points. Jaime Tyson scored eight. Mainland led 21-18 at halftime. The Mustangs have won three of their last four games.
Archie Lawler scored 17, including two 3s, for the Caper Tigers (3-6). Jacob Bey scored nine. Macky Bonner (six), Mike Cronin (five) and Braswell Thomas (three) also scored for Lower.
Girls basketball
No. 10 Wildwood 56, Pitman 17: Imene Fathi led the undefeated Warriors (6-0) with 24 points, including two 3s, to go with a team-leading six steals. She grabbed had three assists and two rebounds. Macie McCracken scored 13 and grabbed four rebounds.
Sophia Wilber and Maya Benichou each scored six. Benichou added six steals. Wilber grabbed sive rebounds. Emily Little scored four to go with four rebounds and two steals. Ava Troiano finished with four assists, three points and two rebounds. Wildwood is ranked No. 10 in the Elite 11.
Miya Villari scored six for Pitman (1-5).
Our Lady of Mercy 72, Buena Reg. 21: Savannah Prescott scored 12 and grabbed five rebounds for the Villagers (5-2). Madison Palek scored 11 to go with nine rebounds, eight steals, three assists and two blocks. Sophia Sacco scored 10 to go with five steals, five rebounds and two assists. Angelina Dragone grabbed 11 rebounds and scored seven. Madelynn Bernhardt grabbed seven rebounds and scored six.
Olivia Fiocchi and Cassidy Garcia each grabbed six rebounds and scored five. Fiocchi added five steals and three assists. Kenzie Palek scored five to go with five rebounds and three steals. Gianna Patitucci scored five. Carlina Fiocchi and Gabriella Cruz each scored three.
OLMA made 11 3-pointers.
Cami Johnson and Karley Jacobs each scored eight for the Chiefs (1-4). Jessica Perella scored five. Jacobs made two 3s.
ACIT 45, Pleasantville 14: Thalia Rodriguez scored eight for the Greyhounds (0-4). Ah’Lajziah Gainer scored four. Keanni DuPont scored two. ACIT improved to 3-3. No further information was available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.