Last-minute TD sends St. Joseph to 21-14 win over Cedar Creek

EGG HARBOR CITY — The St. Joseph Academy and Cedar Creek High School football teams both had several opportunities to win their football game Friday afternoon.

St. Joseph finally accomplished that with 22 seconds left in regulation as quarterback James Mantuano threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ty Mercado for a 21-14 win. The TD was the biggest moment in a game of big plays.

The visiting Wildcats improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the West Jersey Football League Independence Division. Cedar Creek fell to 2-4 on the season and 0-2 Independence.

"It was a real physical game and we knew it was going to come down to the last score," said Mantuano, a 17-year-old senior from Marlton. "We were able to make a play at the end. Ty and I had a real connection since we also play baseball together. Cedar Creek plays us tough every year, but we hung in there."

St. Joseph coach Paul Sacco has 355 career victories to lead South Jersey. Sacco, whose all-time record is 355-72-5 in 41 seasons, has announced he will step down as St. Joe's coach after this season.

But Sacco talked only about the present.

"The game should have been over," Sacco said, referring to the fact his team was up 14-0 at halftime, only to see Cedar Creek tie it in the third quarter. "We put the ball on the ground. We'll have to make some changes. We have to do better. Heroics can catch up with you. You can't always have heroics, that catches up with you. We've had it three weeks in a row counting the Holy Spirit game (a 30-26 St. Joe win on Sept. 9).

"We were up 14-0 going into the second half and we kicked off to them with the wind. We let them back in the game."

Neither team could get much going in the first quarter, but St. Joseph, led by wide receiver Nasir Mahmoud, scored twice within a minute in the second quarter.

Mantuano tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Mahmoud, who avoided two tacklers on the way to the end zone. Trevin DelGozzo kicked the first of his three extra points, and it was 7-0 St. Joe.

The Pirates fumbled on first down following the kickoff, and St. Joseph pulled an end-around-pass to add another score. Mahmoud moved to his right and took a pitchout, stopped after a few more steps and threw a 35-yard TD pass to tight end Zach Cruet. The Wildcats led 14-0 at halftime.

Cedar Creek quarterback Billy Smith left the game with a head injury late in the second quarter. Smith seemed fine after a few minutes, but coach James Melody didn't put him back in the game as a precaution. Wide receiver Zaire Pilgrim came in at quarterback and sparked a comeback.

Early in the second half on third down from his own 23 yard line, Pilgrim threw a rainbow that wide receiver Alim Parks caught at midfield. Parks avoided two tacklers and went all the way for a 77-yard touchdown. Matthew Best's kick cut the lead to 14-7.

Later in the third quarter, Cedar Creek running back Mekhi Harvey broke tackles and ran 41 yards to tie it.

"We're a young team but we're resilient," Melody said. "Billy (Smith) seemed to be feeling better (on the sidelines), but I didn't want to take any chances. We'll continue to evaluate his condition.

"Zaire Pilgrim is a wide receiver, and he really played well (at quarterback) and he did a lot with his feet. He plays really hard and he's a real leader. Alim Parks played really well. Our defense got us the ball. You have to take advantage of your opportunities, but we didn't do that enough today."