DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — Laci Denn felt very proud Thursday.
The top-seeded Shawnee High School girls swimming team won eight of the 11 races en route to a 96-74 victory over second-seeded Mainland Regional in the South Jersey Group B championship at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
The Renegades (11-0) are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. The Mustangs (9-2) are No. 3.
Denn and her Mustang teammates had personal-best times.
“I am really proud of my team for the last four years,” the senior said. “It has been a great experience. I am really proud of them. I am looking forward to (her younger teammates) swimming for the rest of their years.”
The Renegades led 37-25 after four events. Mainland’s Monica Iordanov won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 56.15 seconds. The Mustangs’ Sophie Goldstein finished second in the 50 freestyle (24.45). Sam Camey, Megan Pruitt, Isabella Iordanov and Goldstein placed second in the 200 medley relay (1:54.30).
Monica Iordanov finished second in 100 freestyle 55.70. Goldstein was second in the 500 freestyle in 5:18.34. Iordanov, Claudia Booth, Nirenberg and Ava Wainwright won the 200 freestyle (1:41.00). Camey finished second in the 100 breastroke (1:01.10).
Denn had a personal best in the 200 (2:03.61) and 500 (5:50.25) freestyles.
“I am actually happy we swam Shawnee,” Denn said. “They are a very good team. We swam well and had a lot of personal bests, including myself. I’m happy for both Shawnee and Mainland.”
Denn, Booth M. Monica Iordanov and Wainwright won the 400 freestyle relay (3:41.04).
“I am very, very proud of myself,” Denn said. “I came a long way, especially after freshman year. I ended on a high note this year, so I am pretty excited for what’s to come. … I love my team.”
