Lacey's Noon scores to beat T.R. South in S.J. Group III

Lacey Township High School's Connor Noon scored the only goal of the game as the Lions boys soccer team beat host Toms River South 1-0 Thursday in a South Jersey Group III first-round game. Owen Graham assisted.

Ryan Fitzgerald made 16 saves for the shutout.

Lacey (7-9-2), the 11th-seed, plays the winner between third-seeded Cherry Hill West and No. 14 Timber Creek on Monday in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal game. Toms River South, the No. 6 seed, fell to 9-6.

(2) Hammonton 7, (1) Highland Regional 0: Carter Bailey scored twice in the S.J. Group III first-round game and added two assists for host and second-seeded Hammonton, which is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Marco Schiano, Jaxon Miller and Matthew Smith each had a goal and an assist, and John Waddell and Caden Humphries both contributed a goal. Gavin West had an assist. The Blue Devils had two goalies. Michael Darnell made five saves and Luke Griscom had one.

Hammonton hosts seventh-seeded Clearview on Monday in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal.

(13) Cumberland Regional 1, (4) Ocean City 0: Jason Angel scored the winning goal in the first half for visiting Cumberland (6-12-1) off an assist by Brett Hanaoka. Ryan Griner had five saves for the victory. Eddie Fuller made five saves for fourth-seeded Ocean City (12-4-1).

The 13th-seeded Colts will play No. 12 Moorestown on Monday in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal.

(7) Clearview Regional 2, (10) Mainland Regional 1: Clearview’s Seamus Watson broke a 1-1 tie in the second half of the first-round game as he scored the game-winner from 25 yards out.

Ethan Young scored on a header in the second minute to give the seventh-seeded Pioneers (8-7-3) a 1-1 lead but Ethan Rovins tied it for 10th-seeded Mainland (6-12-1) midway through the first half. Connor Bowers made fives saves for the win, and Jeff Thomas had seven stops for the Mustangs.

South Jersey Group IV first round

(5) Kingsway Regional 1, (12) Millville 0: Dean Martin scored the winning goal in the first half for fifth-seeded Kingsway (12-5-1) and Antonio Hidric assisted. Maximus Bobadilla recorded the shutout with five saves. Drew Finch made eight saves for Millville (10-6-1). Kingsway will play a quarterfinal game at fourth-seeded Egg Harbor Township on Monday.

(1) Rancocas Valley 5, (16) Atlantic City 0: Eddie Rivera scored two goals for top-seeded RV (14-3-1), which is ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11. Donovan Wallace added a goal and an assist. Goalie Brady Barretta recorded the shutout with two saves, and also had two assists. Ivan Cordoba made 17 stops for 16th-seeded Atlantic City (8-6).

South Jersey Group I first round

(1)Haddon Township 7, (16) Wildwood 0: Landon Moroney scored the first two goals for top-seeded Haddon Township (16-2-1), who are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The host Hawks led 3-0 at halftime. Eammon Sheehan added two goals in the second half. Wildwood fell to 6-11.

(11) Buena Regional 1, (6) Pitman 0: Jake Harris scored the game's only goal for 11th-seeded Buena (9-5-2) in the first half. Geoff Blasberg made eight saves for the shutout. Aidan James made four saves for host and sixth-seeded Pitman (9-7-1).

Buena meets the winner between third-seeded Penns Grove and No. 14 Clayton on Monday in a Group I quarterfinal game.

Girls soccer

South Jersey Group II first round

(5) Cedar Creek 1, (12) Barnegat 0: Alina Alcantara scored the winning goal in the second half for the fifth-seeded Pirates (10-6-1). Olivia Vanelli had six saves for the shutout. Barnegat, the 12th seed, dropped to 7-9-1.

Field hockey

Holy Spirit 5, Mainland 0: Aggie Forte had a goal and two assists for the host Spartans (10-3) and Hanna Watson had a goal and an assist. Megan Phillips, Taylor Lyons and Lauren Cella scored a goal apiece, and Alexandria Graffius added two assists. Piper Martin made five saves for the shutout. Farley O’Brien had five saves for Mainland (5-10-2).