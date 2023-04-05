Brady Noon finished with 16 digs to lead the Lacey Township High School boys volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over Keyport in a Shore Conference match Wednesday.

The Lions (2-0) won by set scores of 25-18, 25-23.

David Alvarez added 14 assists and four service points for Lacey. Gavin Heimbold had eight kills. Paul Introna finished with six assists, five service points and four digs. Brayden Jiminez had four kills and three digs. Nick Locha had six digs.

Hammonton 2, Cedar Creek 0: The Blue Devils (2-0) won by set scores of 25-18, 25-15. Isaac Fishman finished with 12 assists and five service points for Hammonton. Brandon Chainey had seven kills and three assists. Joe Tierno led with five aces.

The Pirates fell to 0-2.

ACIT 2, Oakcrest 0: The Red Hawks won by set scores of 25-11, 25-20. George Nikos finished with five digs and three kills for ACIT. Antwan Canazares added eight service points, four kills and three aces. Ian Morrissey had eight service points and three aces.

The Falcons fell to 1-1.

Girls track and field

Lower Cape May Regional defeated Our Lady of Mercy Academy and Atlantic City in a tri-meet Wednesday. The Caper Tigers beat the Villagers 91-38 and the Vikings 78.5-50.5. The Vikings beat OLMA 61-45.

Lower won 13 events against OLMA and eight against Atlantic City.

Atlantic City's Taison Parker won the long jump, 400-meter run and 200 run in the meets against Lower and OLMA. In the 400, Parker finished in 1 minute, 2.5 seconds. In the 200, she crossed the finish line in 27.3 seconds.