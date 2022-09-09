Lacey shuts out Manalapan in field hockey: Roundup

The Lacey Township High school field hockey team beat Manalapan 2-0 on Friday.

Layla Bran and Caitlin Jerabek each scored for the Lions (2-0). Autumn Mangan assisted on both goals, and Maeve Meehan recorded the shutout.

Manalapan fell to 0-1.

Girls volleyball

Our Lady of Mercy 2, St. Joseph 0: OLMA (2-0) won with sets of 25-8, 25-13. Lara Barrasso, Sophia Sacco and Nicolette Linden combined for 19 of the Villagers' 26 aces. Reagan Rambo had one block, and Riane Regucera had four digs. St. Joseph fell to 0-1.

Pinelands Reg. 2, Barnegat 0: Pinelands won by sets of 25-3, 25-15 in the opener for both teams. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 17 assists for the Wildcats. Olivia Benson had seven kills, three digs and three aces. Antonella Stankevitch and Jill Becker each had four kills, and Becker added seven aces.

Pleasantville 2, Oakcrest 0: The Greyhounds won their opener with set scores of 25-14, 25-18. Jayla Trice had seven kills and five service points. Natasha Feliciano had seven assists, Janay Trice had seven digs, and Anabel Peralta added eight assists.

Mainland Reg. 2, Hammonton 0: The Mustangs won the opener for both teams with set scores of 25-13, 25-10. Yesvi Patel had 12 digs for Hammonton, and Mariah Valentin added eight digs.

ACIT 2, Egg Harbor Twp. 1: The Red Hawks won by set scores of 19-25, 25-23, 25-23 in the teams' season opener. No other information was available.

Boys soccer

Lower Cape May Reg. 3, Cape May Tech 0: Deron Azile had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Gibson and Chase Austin each scored for Lower (1-0). Connor Deignan had an assist. Nick Boehm made 23 saves for Tech (1-1).

Atlantic Christian 3, Abundant Life 0: Manny Johnson, Malachi Vasquez and David O'Donnell each scored for ACS. Vasquez and Chase Leach had assists, and Jake DelNick made three saves.