Lacey looking to develop its younger players

The Lacey Township High School football team will look to a few returnees and several younger players this year.

The Lions’ schedule, which includes Shore Conference powers Toms River North and Donovan Catholic, will be difficult. But Lacey has a long tradition of winning under longtime coach Lou Vircillo, and the Lions should be ready.

Lacey went 5-4 last year but then graduated 19 seniors.

“We have a lot of work to do, obviously,” Vircillo said. “I think with very little experience back we’ll have to develop a lot of players quickly. Our schedule is very demanding. We’ll take it one at a time, the way we always do. The big thing is to make young kids who might be jayvees into a varsity team. We’re not sure who will pan out, but we have a lot of prospects.”

Running back Dominick Perrone and linemen Brenden Supsie and Keith Sullivan are the only returning starters on offense. Defensively, there are five 2021 starters back, including defensive end Patrick Luca, outside linebackers Matt Coone and David Wilson, cornerback Zach Brewer and linebacker Nick Stanziani.

Senior Dan Dipaolo and junior Nicholas Maertens, both jayvees last year, are going for the quarterback position. Noah Brunatti, a three-year starter at QB, had graduated.

Other 2021 jayvees who might start include two-way linemen David Vargas, Brody Sager and Mike Seeley, each about 260 pounds. Gio Maldanis, James Mott and Joe Meireles are other prospects.

Several other running backs could play, including Joe Martins, Nicholas Locha, Aiden Wallace and Luciano Ferranti.

The young receiving corps has Corey Smith and wide receivers Aaron Tobia, Rocco Armato, Trevor Santucci, Donovan Figler and Landon Raabe. Armato is the only senior among that group. Diego Wolf could kick and punt.

“It’s always exciting to develop young players, and we have to do it right now,” Vircillo said. “We’ll have to find our quarterback from two of last year’s jayvees, and everything else is up for grabs. We have a tradition of running, but we could throw more with multiple spread formations. We’ll run with the play-action pass."

Lacey was in the Shore Patriot Division last year, and moved into the Colonial this year. The Lions open their season 6:30 p.m. Friday with an inter-division game at Donovan Catholic.

“The opposition is very tough, and we play new teams every year,” Vircillo said. “Both Donovan Catholic and Toms River North could be No. 1 in the Shore. We play a combination of (Shore) A (larger) teams and B teams, but mostly A. We’ll be playing Southern and Long Branch for the first time in a long time.