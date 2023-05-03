The Lacey Township High School boys golf team defeated Toms River South, Central Regional and Freehold Borough in a Shore Conference tri-match at par-36 Cedar Creek Golf Course.
The Lions (12-7) clinched a berth in the South Jersey Group III plays with the win. The tournament will begin Monday at Riverwinds Golf Course.
On Wednesday, Lacey shot a combined 175. Central Regional shot a 194, and Freehold Borough had a 202. Toms River South shot a 220.
Connor Noon led Lacey with a 39. Cole Stracensky shot a 42, and Brendan Schuler carded a personal-low 45. Ryan Dimm shot a 49 to round out the Lions top scorers. Dimm also had a birdie.
Zackary Larsen carded a 43 for Freehold (4-11). Max Agnello shot a 45 for Central (2-11). CJ Park led Toms River South (0-11) with a 49.
Egg Harbor Twp. 187, ACIT 204
At McCullough's Emerald Links, par 35
EHT: JP Hammer 45, Olivia Nehmad 45, Carson Bellak 48, Jake Barnhart 49
ACIT: Luca Canesi 42, Charles Davis 51, Brady Walk 55, Kenneth Souder 56
Birdies: Hammer, Nehmad EHT
No. 10 Ocean City 157, Vineland 195, Millville 203
At Eastlyn Golf Course, par 36
OC: Alex Bayham 36, Cam Yoa 39, Sam Ritti 40, Logan Ochs 42
V: Gino Descalzi 42, Marlin Toney 47, Joey Schmidt 52, Leo Klaas 54
M: Owen Gilson 46, Olivia Headley 50, Hayden Wickward 53, Konner Plummer 54
Records: Ocean City 11-4; Vineland 2-9; Millville 1-15
Hammonton 170, Middle Twp. 220
H: Shane McSorley 41, Nick Iuliucci 42, Matthew Smith 43, Connor Eberly 44
M: Matthew Radzieta 52, Stephen Harrison Morris 53, Paige Sutton 53, Gabby Braun 62
Records: Hammonton 15-9; Middle 1-4
Southern Reg. 168, Toms River North 183
S: Jackson Bodony 39, Robert Cassidy 42, Ryan Brown 43, Alex Henbest 44
T: Demetrius Bradford 43, Nicholas Christos 44, Dan Bachovchin 48, Brandon George 48
Records: Southern 8-7; TRN 8-4
Records: EHT 12-3; ACIT 0-13
No. 2 Washington Twp. 174, Cumberland Reg. 208
At Running Deer Golf Club, par 36
W: Luke Canino 40, John Bollendorf 42, Paul Welker 42, Cody Edwards 50
C: Stephen Wilchensky 47, Hudson Iwaszkiewicz 49, Scott Magee 56, William Cleaver 56
Records: Washington Twp. 12-2; Cumberland 0-12
