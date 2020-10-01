 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lacey girls soccer opens with win
0 comments

Lacey girls soccer opens with win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hslivesoccer.jpg

The Lacey Township High School girls soccer team opened the season with a 5-0 win over visiting Lakewood on Thursday.

Juliana Rettino had two goals and an assist, and Beth Stephens scored twice.

Abby Stephens added a goal and an assist, and Reena Hamouda had an assist.

The Lions had 35 shots on goal. Nicole Coraggio recorded the shutout with four saves.

Pitman 6,

Wildwood 0

Pitman (1-0) scored four goals in the first half of the Tri-County Conference game. For visiting Wildwood (0-1), Imene Fathi and Sinaia Stroman-Hills combined for eight saves.

Girls tennis

Central Regional 3,

Southern Regional 2

At Southern Regional

Singles—Brittany Gable C d. Gabby Bates 6-0, 6-2; Bethany Suarez C d. Ella Brown 6-2, 6-1; Cristina Siborowski S d. Hannah Costa 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles—Cassidy Krill-Gianna DeSilva C d Erica Scheinberg-Tiffany Ortner 7-5, 6-4; Kellie Cochran-Kaitlin Gonsalves S d. Hailey Hammond-Kaitlyn Murphy 4-6, 6-3, (10-4).

Records—CR 2-0; SR 0-2.

From Wednesday

Lower Cape May Reg. 5,

Middle Township 0

At Lower Cape May Regional

Singles—Sam Mancuso d. Ava Elisano 6-2, 6-4; Vika Simonsen d. Sarina Wen 6-4, 6-1; Delaney Brown d. Samantha Payne 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Hope Sandhoff-Riley Sullivan d. Serenity Carlos-Jenna DePasquale 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Levin-Marley Kronemeyer d. Rory Golway-Aislin Robb 5-7, 6-3, (10-8).

Records—MT 0-1; Lower 1-0.

Cedar Creek 3,

Oakcrest 2

At Oakcrest

Singles—Charisse Tigrado CC d. Sydney Groen 6-2, 6-1; Jenna Crawford CC d. Emma Robinson 6-0, 6-0; Alexa Petrosh O d. Chloe Goldbiewski 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, (10-5).

Doubles—Alexi Phommathep-Cece Capone O d. Tarani Nethagani-Angellia Wyld 6-1, 6-2; Rebecca Einwechter-Julia Flynn CC d. Hannah Derringer-Michaela Hearn 6-1, 6-1.

Records—CC 2-0; Oakcrest 0-1.

Barnegat 5,

Jackson Liberty 0

At Barnegat

Singles—Paige Menegus d. JL 6-0; 6-0; Ava Baker d. JL 6-0, 6-1; Kira Pokluda B d. JL 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Maura Gaines-Shannon Harrington d. JL 6-0, 6-0; Isabella Lobo-Talia Fraser d. JL 6-0, 6-0.

Records—JL 0-1; Barnegat 1-0.

Vineland 5,

Buena Regional 0

At Vineland

Singles—Gianina Speranza d. Clara Bergen 6-0, 6-1; Lilly Fisher d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-0, 6-0; Julia Holmes d. Veronica Butler 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Jaida Cortes-Zeel Patel d. Gianna Scotti-Brooke Perez 6-0, 6-0; Suppi Trista-Urvi Patel d. Gianna Leslie-Shelby Fulmer 6-0, 6-0.

Records—BR 1-1; Vineland 2-0.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News