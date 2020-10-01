Lacey girls soccer opens with win

The Lacey Township High School girls soccer team opened the season with a 5-0 win over visiting Lakewood on Thursday.
Juliana Rettino had two goals and an assist, and Beth Stephens scored twice.
Abby Stephens added a goal and an assist, and Reena Hamouda had an assist.
The Lions had 35 shots on goal. Nicole Coraggio recorded the shutout with four saves.
Pitman 6,
Wildwood 0
Pitman (1-0) scored four goals in the first half of the Tri-County Conference game. For visiting Wildwood (0-1), Imene Fathi and Sinaia Stroman-Hills combined for eight saves.
Girls tennis
Central Regional 3,
Southern Regional 2
At Southern Regional
Singles—Brittany Gable C d. Gabby Bates 6-0, 6-2; Bethany Suarez C d. Ella Brown 6-2, 6-1; Cristina Siborowski S d. Hannah Costa 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles—Cassidy Krill-Gianna DeSilva C d Erica Scheinberg-Tiffany Ortner 7-5, 6-4; Kellie Cochran-Kaitlin Gonsalves S d. Hailey Hammond-Kaitlyn Murphy 4-6, 6-3, (10-4).
Records—CR 2-0; SR 0-2.
From Wednesday
Lower Cape May Reg. 5,
Middle Township 0
At Lower Cape May Regional
Singles—Sam Mancuso d. Ava Elisano 6-2, 6-4; Vika Simonsen d. Sarina Wen 6-4, 6-1; Delaney Brown d. Samantha Payne 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Hope Sandhoff-Riley Sullivan d. Serenity Carlos-Jenna DePasquale 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Levin-Marley Kronemeyer d. Rory Golway-Aislin Robb 5-7, 6-3, (10-8).
Records—MT 0-1; Lower 1-0.
Cedar Creek 3,
Oakcrest 2
At Oakcrest
Singles—Charisse Tigrado CC d. Sydney Groen 6-2, 6-1; Jenna Crawford CC d. Emma Robinson 6-0, 6-0; Alexa Petrosh O d. Chloe Goldbiewski 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, (10-5).
Doubles—Alexi Phommathep-Cece Capone O d. Tarani Nethagani-Angellia Wyld 6-1, 6-2; Rebecca Einwechter-Julia Flynn CC d. Hannah Derringer-Michaela Hearn 6-1, 6-1.
Records—CC 2-0; Oakcrest 0-1.
Barnegat 5,
Jackson Liberty 0
At Barnegat
Singles—Paige Menegus d. JL 6-0; 6-0; Ava Baker d. JL 6-0, 6-1; Kira Pokluda B d. JL 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Maura Gaines-Shannon Harrington d. JL 6-0, 6-0; Isabella Lobo-Talia Fraser d. JL 6-0, 6-0.
Records—JL 0-1; Barnegat 1-0.
Vineland 5,
Buena Regional 0
At Vineland
Singles—Gianina Speranza d. Clara Bergen 6-0, 6-1; Lilly Fisher d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-0, 6-0; Julia Holmes d. Veronica Butler 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Jaida Cortes-Zeel Patel d. Gianna Scotti-Brooke Perez 6-0, 6-0; Suppi Trista-Urvi Patel d. Gianna Leslie-Shelby Fulmer 6-0, 6-0.
Records—BR 1-1; Vineland 2-0.
