Lacey falls in OT, historic season ends in state semifinals

"It's like uncharted water for us," said Mahar, who has been the girls coach for nine seasons and before that the boys' coach for seven years. "We have never gone this far."

The Lions had six shots in the first half, and seven in the second. Two huge opportunities came in the first when one shot hit the crossbar and another just missed after a diving save from Ayodele, who made 11 saves. The Lions also had chances on some corners and set pieces.

Lorynn Leporino made five saves for Lacey.

"I thought we controlled the game," Mahar said. "A little unlucky with some of the shots, but take your hat off to (Princeton). They are a good team as well. I thought their keeper (Ayodele) kept them in the game. She made some really nice saves. We knew coming in she was very good."

But the Little Tigers "just got the goal in the end," Mahar said.

The Lions knew Lis and Holly Howes were two of the top players on Princeton, and planned to keep the pressure on the Little Tigers and keep the ball away from the two standouts.

Mahar called his team "the hardest working group" he had in his career.

And that season-long passion showed after Princeton scored.