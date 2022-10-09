 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE SATURDAY

Lacey edges Freehold Twp.: Late Saturday

hslivefieldhockey.jpg

The Lacey Township High School field hockey team beat Freehold Township 2-1 in a Shore Conference matchup Saturday.

Delaney Dittenhoder and Zoey Smith scored for the Lions (9-2-1). Smith added an assist, and Maeve Meehan made four saves.

Sienna Smith scored for Freehold (6-4), and Samantha Martinho made two saves.

Girls volleyball

Washington Twp. 2, Pinelands Reg. 0: Washington Township (13-1) won with set scores of 25-18, 25-19. Bryn Bautistia led Township with 15 digs, seven service points and four kills. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had a team-high 12 assists for Pinelands (11-3). Olivia Benson had four kills and five digs, Eva Pollak had 10 digs, and Antonella Stankevitch added four kills.

Pinelands Reg. 2, Colts Neck 0: The Wildcats (12-3) won with set scores of 26-24, 28-26. Molly Quigle-Sanborn had 21 assists, four kills and three digs. Olivia Benson had 10 kills, five digs and five service points. Eva Pollak added nine digs, and Jill Becker had nine service points. Colts Neck fell to 12-3.

Boys soccer

Holy Ghost Prep (Pa.) 1, St. Augustine Prep 0: The Hermits fell to 8-4-1. No other information was available.

Girls tennis

South Jersey Group IV first round (Fri.)

(2) Egg Harbor Twp. 4, (15) Washington Twp. 1

Singles: Jamie Theophall E d. Christina Baldosaro 6-0, 6-1; Lauren Theophall E d. Delaney Schwartz 6-0, 6-2; Lilly Munoz E d. Lauren Stanger 6-3, 6-2

Doubles: Demi Lu-Belina Zhang E d. Riley Holmes-Abby Brown 6-4, 6-3; Riley Borkowski-Vivian Laliberte W d. Lily Ferriola-Elisa Liberi 6-4, 6-2

Records: EHT 12-2; Washington Twp. 4-9

Note: EHT will host seventh-seeded Cherokee in the quarterfinals Tuesday

Regular season (Wed.)

Southern Reg. 3, Central Reg. 2

Singles: Kelsey DiMichele C d. Gabby Tapa 6-2, 6-2; Rachel Perry S d. Samantha Krill 6-3, 6-0; Grace Schriever S d. Summer Corselli 6-2, 6-3

Doubles: Zill Amin and Hannah Hammond C d. Victoria Castaldi and Finley Gaskill 6-4, 3-6, 10-8; Delaney Bartram and Emily Whitehead S d. Brooke Norton and Katelyn DiMichele 7-5, 6-0.

Records: Southern 8-7, Central 3-10.

Oakcrest beats EHT to get to 6-1

Oakcrest beats EHT to get to 6-1

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Oakcrest High School football team regained the momentum in the second half and beat Egg Harbor Township 23-14 on Friday.

