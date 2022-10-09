Lacey edges Freehold Twp.: Late Saturday

The Lacey Township High School field hockey team beat Freehold Township 2-1 in a Shore Conference matchup Saturday.
Delaney Dittenhoder and Zoey Smith scored for the Lions (9-2-1). Smith added an assist, and Maeve Meehan made four saves.
Sienna Smith scored for Freehold (6-4), and Samantha Martinho made two saves.
Girls volleyball
Washington Twp. 2, Pinelands Reg. 0: Washington Township (13-1) won with set scores of 25-18, 25-19. Bryn Bautistia led Township with 15 digs, seven service points and four kills. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had a team-high 12 assists for Pinelands (11-3). Olivia Benson had four kills and five digs, Eva Pollak had 10 digs, and Antonella Stankevitch added four kills.
Pinelands Reg. 2, Colts Neck 0: The Wildcats (12-3) won with set scores of 26-24, 28-26. Molly Quigle-Sanborn had 21 assists, four kills and three digs. Olivia Benson had 10 kills, five digs and five service points. Eva Pollak added nine digs, and Jill Becker had nine service points. Colts Neck fell to 12-3.
Boys soccer
Holy Ghost Prep (Pa.) 1, St. Augustine Prep 0: The Hermits fell to 8-4-1. No other information was available.
