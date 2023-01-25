Lacey defeat Manchester Township in OT: Late Tuesday roundup

Swimming, wrestling
Boys swimming
Atlantic City 95, Absegami 74
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay: AB (Gerard Traynor, Ali Mohommad, Adam Bailey, Myles Smalls) 1:53.76
200 Freestyle: Traynor AB 2:16.20
200 IM: James Haney AC 2:13.44
50 Freestyle: Kyle Graybill AC 25.35
100 Butterfly: Haney AC 59.43
100 Freestyle: John Sahl AC 56.15
500 Freestyle: Christopher Douglas AB 5:24.90
200 Freestyle Relay: AC (Graybill, Jason Lieu, Sahl, Haney) 1:41.80
100 Backstroke: Tommy Pham AC 1:11.35
100 Breaststroke: Sahl AC 1:13.97
400 Freestyle Relay: AC (Jake Downing, Jimmy Walsh, Pham, Jason Lieu (4:14.44)
Note: Absegami's 200-meter medley relay team set the school record. The previous record was set in 2021 ny Traynor, Mohamed, Bailey and Joey Sica.
Records: Atlantic City 4-4; Absegami 4-6
No. 8 Mainland 111, Vineland 59
At Mainland, meters
200 Medley Relay: M (Alex Savov, Justin Yon, Liam Kennedy, Joe Russo) 1:57.73
200 Freestyle: Zach Vasser M 1:59.13
200 IM: Yon M 2:25.28
50 Freestyle: Kennedy M 25.67
100 Butterfly: Kennedy M 1:04.66
100 Freestyle: Vasser M 58.38
500 Freestyle: Vineland won, name and time were unavailable
200 Freestyle Relay: M (Yon, Kennedy, Dan Tracey, Vasser) 1:48.40
100 Backstroke: Savov M 1:04.46
100 Breaststroke: Yon M 1:14.48
400 Freestyle Relay: M (Vasser, Tracey, Savov, Brian Falk) 4:08.60
Records: Mainland 5-4; Vineland 4-4-1
Cumberland Reg. 126, Williamstown 32
200 Medley Relay: C (Ryan Griner, Koner Coll, Asher Kennedy, Perry Stanger) 1:56.28
200 Freestyle: Jakob Seibert C 2:09.13
200 IM: Coll C 2:36.40
50 Freestyle: Isaiah Colson C 23.17
100 Butterfly: Seibert C 1:04.98
100 Freestyle: Colson C 51.78
500 Freestyle: Steven Huerta C 6:44.07
200 Freestyle Relay: C (Kennedy, Seibert, Ethan Orange, Colson) 1:38.03
100 Backstroke: Chase Sheppard C 1:08.44
100 Breaststroke: Tim Tran W 1:10.44
400 Freestyle Relay: C (Seibert, Orange, Colson, Griner) 3:48.44
Records: Cumberland 4-3-1; Williamstown 0-5
Girls swimming
Atlantic City 111.5, Absegami 53.5
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay: AC (Olivia Kulakowski, Anna Tran, Grace Gaskill, Melissa Tran) 2:16.49
200 Freestyle: Lauren Fox AC 2:22.23
200 IM: Gaskill AC 2:48.37
50 Freestyle: Kulakowski AC 29.25
100 Butterfly: Samia Ghazaz AB 1:10.76
100 Freestyle: A. Tran AC 1:01.41
500 Freestyle: Stephanie Ruales AB 5:25.90
200 Freestyle Relay: AC (Fox, Kaitlynn Do, M. Tran, A. Tran) 1:59.65
100 Backstroke: Kulakowski AC 1:10.63
100 Breaststroke: Hannah Gaskill AC 1:38.32
400 Freestyle Relay: AC (A. Tran, G. Gaskill, M. Tran, Kulakowski) 4:30.59
Records: Atlantic City 3-5; Absegami 0-9
Barnegat 104, Lacey Twp. 66
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay: B (Elizabeth Wattez, Kylei Grant, Emalie Menegus, Sarah Schager) 2:23.68
200 Freestyle: Celia Santarsiero L 2:26.99
200 IM: Addison Mindas L 3:11.74
50 Freestyle: Alyson Sojak B 29.04
100 Butterfly: Hailee Lutz B 1:05.69
100 Freestyle: Sojak B 1:07.07
500 Freestyle: Santarsiero L 6:42.93
200 Freestyle Relay: B (Sojak, Kaya Piskorzewski, Lutz, Schager) 1:58.32
100 Backstroke: Emily McAvoy B 1:21.69
100 Breaststroke: Grant B 1:27.58
400 Freestyle Relay: B (Lutz, Priscilla Pires, Delaney Dobbin, McAvoy) 4:58.73
Records: Barnegat 4-4; Lacet 0-5
Cumberland Reg. 90, Williamstown 66
200 Medley Relay: C Maahishee Patel, Mackenzie Davis, Sarah Williams, Ryleigh Cheesman) 2:13.63
200 Freestyle: Lily Pushkar W 2:03.84
200 IM: Riley Headrick C 2:46.50
50 Freestyle: Cheesman C 28.52
100 Butterfly: Pushkar W 1:02.80
100 Freestyle: Chloe Morris W 1:00.17
500 Freestyle: Williams C 7:19.52
200 Freestyle Relay: W (Morris, Jaelyn Davis, Ava Edison, Pushkar) 1:59.59
100 Backstroke: Patel C 1:10.58
100 Breaststroke: Morris W 1:17.76
400 Freestyle Relay: C (Williams, Patel, Davis, Headrick) 4:06.72
Records: Cumberland 1-6; Williamstown 0-6
Wrestling
St. Joseph-tri
Atlantic City 48, St. Joseph 15
106: Double forfeit
113: Elizabeth Mayo SJ by forfeit
120: Herminio Figueroa AC by forfeit
126: Daniel Cohen AC by forfeit
132: Raul Santiago AC by forfeit
138: Douglas Farinaccio SJ d. Jadah Butler (11-10)
144: Abderrahmane El Majjati AC p. Colin Steiner (N/A)
150: Double forfeit
157: Double forfeit
165: Nicholas Melchiore SJ p. Miguel Carranza (N/A)
175: Ronny Balderas AC p. David Goodwin (N/A)
190: Danny Weather AC p. Gavin Steiner (N/A)
215: Zeeshan Bakhtiar AC by forfeit
285: Zinir Holcomb AC by forfeit
Match started at 106
Pitman 58, Atlantic City 18
106: Killian Klein P by forfeit
113: Double forfeit
120: Adriano Platt P p. Herminio Figueroa (1:25)
126: Cohen AC by forfeit
132: Jacob Lawrence P inj. Butler
138: Keros Cooper P p. Majjati (4:53)
144: Victor Rodriguez P by forfeit
150: Jonathan Bruno P by forfeit
157: Ryan Datz P by forfeit
165: Cole McFadden P p. Carranza (3:25)
175: Aiden Milward P md. Balderas (16-4)
190: Weather AC by forfeit
215: Dominic Saffioti P p. Bakhtiar (0:28)
285: Holcomb AC by forfeit
Match started at 106
Pitman 60, St. Joseph 5
106: Klein P p. Mayo (1:20)
113: Platt P by forfeit
120: Double forfeit
126: Double forfeit
132: Lawrence P by forfeit
138: Cooper P p. Farinaccio (1:39)
144: Rodriguez p. Steiner (0:55)
150: Robert Graves P by forfeit
157: Ryan Datz P by forfeit
165: Goodwin SJ p. Ethan Kubat (1:37)
175: McFadden P by forfeit
190: Milward P p. Gavin Steiner (0:59)
215: Saffioti P by forfeit
285: Double forfeit
Match started at 106
Note: St. Joseph was deducted a point for unsportsmanlike conduct
