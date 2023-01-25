 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE TUESDAY

Lacey defeat Manchester Township in OT: Late Tuesday roundup

Troy Buxton scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Lacey Township High School boys basketball team to a 74-66 overtime victory over Manchester Township in a Shore Conference South B Division game Tuesday.

The Lions led 33-28 at halftime and 46-43 after three quarters. Manchester Township (4-10) outscored Lacey 11-8 in the fourth to force overtime. The Lions scored 20 in OT to win their second straight game.

Buxton made five 3s and added five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. Chris Venturoso scored 27 and had six rebounds for the Lions (9-7).Ryan Fitzgerald scored nine to go with four rebounds and three assists. Dylan Hall scored seven and added seven assists. Arnaldo Ortiz scored three.

Evan Weiner scored 20 for Manchester. Jaymire Watts scored 14 and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Girls basketball

Barnegat 42, Pinelands Reg. 23: Emma Thornton scored 20 to go with 14 rebounds, eight steals and five assists for the Bengals (10-7). Cara McCoy scored 13 and had six steals and five rebounds. Sydney Collins scored five, and Madysen Plescho added two. Riley Fitzpatrick grabbed four rebounds and scored two.

Natalie Rey scored 11 for the Wildcats (2-12). Brianna Mccory scored eight, and Jade Brayerton added two.

Brick Memorial 57, Southern Reg. 45: Casey Collins scored a game-high 27 for the Rams (3-14). She made six 3s. Christina Caiazzo scored five, and Lindsey Kelly, Samantha Russell and Taylor Kelly each added four. Brielle Romano scored one.

Alexis Caruso scored for Brick Memorial (6-10). Bella Dayton scored 15, and Layla Marotta made 13.

Swimming, wrestling

Boys swimming

Atlantic City 95, Absegami 74

At Atlantic City, meters

200 Medley Relay: AB (Gerard Traynor, Ali Mohommad, Adam Bailey, Myles Smalls) 1:53.76

200 Freestyle: Traynor AB 2:16.20

200 IM: James Haney AC 2:13.44

50 Freestyle: Kyle Graybill AC 25.35

100 Butterfly: Haney AC 59.43

100 Freestyle: John Sahl AC 56.15

500 Freestyle: Christopher Douglas AB 5:24.90

200 Freestyle Relay: AC (Graybill, Jason Lieu, Sahl, Haney) 1:41.80 

100 Backstroke: Tommy Pham AC 1:11.35

100 Breaststroke: Sahl AC 1:13.97

400 Freestyle Relay: AC (Jake Downing, Jimmy Walsh, Pham, Jason Lieu (4:14.44)

Note: Absegami's 200-meter medley relay team set the school record. The previous record was set in 2021 ny Traynor, Mohamed, Bailey and Joey Sica.

Records: Atlantic City 4-4; Absegami 4-6

No. 8 Mainland 111, Vineland 59

At Mainland, meters

200 Medley Relay: M (Alex Savov, Justin Yon, Liam Kennedy, Joe Russo) 1:57.73

200 Freestyle: Zach Vasser M 1:59.13

200 IM: Yon M 2:25.28

50 Freestyle: Kennedy M 25.67

100 Butterfly: Kennedy M 1:04.66

100 Freestyle: Vasser M 58.38

500 Freestyle: Vineland won, name and time were unavailable

200 Freestyle Relay: M (Yon, Kennedy, Dan Tracey, Vasser) 1:48.40

100 Backstroke: Savov M 1:04.46

100 Breaststroke: Yon M 1:14.48

400 Freestyle Relay: M (Vasser, Tracey, Savov, Brian Falk) 4:08.60

Records: Mainland 5-4; Vineland 4-4-1

Cumberland Reg. 126, Williamstown 32

200 Medley Relay: C (Ryan Griner, Koner Coll, Asher Kennedy, Perry Stanger) 1:56.28

200 Freestyle: Jakob Seibert C 2:09.13

200 IM: Coll C 2:36.40

50 Freestyle: Isaiah Colson C 23.17

100 Butterfly: Seibert C 1:04.98

100 Freestyle: Colson C 51.78

500 Freestyle: Steven Huerta C 6:44.07

200 Freestyle Relay: C (Kennedy, Seibert, Ethan Orange, Colson) 1:38.03

100 Backstroke: Chase Sheppard C 1:08.44

100 Breaststroke: Tim Tran W 1:10.44

400 Freestyle Relay: C (Seibert, Orange, Colson, Griner) 3:48.44

Records: Cumberland 4-3-1; Williamstown 0-5

Girls swimming

Atlantic City 111.5, Absegami 53.5

At Atlantic City, meters

200 Medley Relay: AC (Olivia Kulakowski, Anna Tran, Grace Gaskill, Melissa Tran) 2:16.49

200 Freestyle: Lauren Fox AC 2:22.23

200 IM: Gaskill AC 2:48.37

50 Freestyle: Kulakowski AC 29.25

100 Butterfly: Samia Ghazaz AB 1:10.76

100 Freestyle: A. Tran AC 1:01.41

500 Freestyle: Stephanie Ruales AB 5:25.90

200 Freestyle Relay: AC (Fox, Kaitlynn Do, M. Tran, A. Tran) 1:59.65

100 Backstroke: Kulakowski AC 1:10.63

100 Breaststroke: Hannah Gaskill AC 1:38.32

400 Freestyle Relay: AC (A. Tran, G. Gaskill, M. Tran, Kulakowski) 4:30.59

Records: Atlantic City 3-5; Absegami 0-9

Barnegat 104, Lacey Twp. 66

At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards

200 Medley Relay: B (Elizabeth Wattez, Kylei Grant, Emalie Menegus, Sarah Schager) 2:23.68

200 Freestyle: Celia Santarsiero L 2:26.99

200 IM: Addison Mindas L 3:11.74

50 Freestyle: Alyson Sojak B 29.04

100 Butterfly: Hailee Lutz B 1:05.69

100 Freestyle: Sojak B 1:07.07

500 Freestyle: Santarsiero L 6:42.93

200 Freestyle Relay: B (Sojak, Kaya Piskorzewski, Lutz, Schager) 1:58.32

100 Backstroke: Emily McAvoy B 1:21.69

100 Breaststroke: Grant B 1:27.58

400 Freestyle Relay: B (Lutz, Priscilla Pires, Delaney Dobbin, McAvoy) 4:58.73

Records: Barnegat 4-4; Lacet 0-5

Cumberland Reg. 90, Williamstown 66

200 Medley Relay: C Maahishee Patel, Mackenzie Davis, Sarah Williams, Ryleigh Cheesman) 2:13.63

200 Freestyle: Lily Pushkar W 2:03.84

200 IM: Riley Headrick C 2:46.50

50 Freestyle: Cheesman C 28.52

100 Butterfly: Pushkar W 1:02.80

100 Freestyle: Chloe Morris W 1:00.17

500 Freestyle: Williams C 7:19.52

200 Freestyle Relay: W (Morris, Jaelyn Davis, Ava Edison, Pushkar) 1:59.59

100 Backstroke: Patel C 1:10.58

100 Breaststroke: Morris W 1:17.76

400 Freestyle Relay: C (Williams, Patel, Davis, Headrick) 4:06.72

Records: Cumberland 1-6; Williamstown 0-6

Wrestling

St. Joseph-tri

Atlantic City 48, St. Joseph 15

106: Double forfeit

113: Elizabeth Mayo SJ by forfeit

120: Herminio Figueroa AC by forfeit

126: Daniel Cohen AC by forfeit

132: Raul Santiago AC by forfeit

138: Douglas Farinaccio SJ d. Jadah Butler (11-10)

144: Abderrahmane El Majjati AC p. Colin Steiner (N/A)

150: Double forfeit

157: Double forfeit

165: Nicholas Melchiore SJ p. Miguel Carranza (N/A)

175: Ronny Balderas AC p. David Goodwin (N/A)

190: Danny Weather AC p. Gavin Steiner (N/A)

215: Zeeshan Bakhtiar AC by forfeit

285: Zinir Holcomb AC by forfeit

Match started at 106

Pitman 58, Atlantic City 18

106: Killian Klein P by forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Adriano Platt P p. Herminio Figueroa (1:25)

126: Cohen AC by forfeit

132: Jacob Lawrence P inj. Butler

138: Keros Cooper P p. Majjati (4:53)

144: Victor Rodriguez P by forfeit

150: Jonathan Bruno P by forfeit

157: Ryan Datz P by forfeit

165: Cole McFadden P p. Carranza (3:25)

175: Aiden Milward P md. Balderas (16-4)

190: Weather AC by forfeit

215: Dominic Saffioti P p. Bakhtiar (0:28)

285: Holcomb AC by forfeit

Match started at 106

Pitman 60, St. Joseph 5

106: Klein P p. Mayo (1:20)

113: Platt P by forfeit

120: Double forfeit

126: Double forfeit

132: Lawrence P by forfeit

138: Cooper P p. Farinaccio (1:39)

144: Rodriguez p. Steiner (0:55)

150: Robert Graves P by forfeit

157: Ryan Datz P by forfeit

165: Goodwin SJ p. Ethan Kubat (1:37)

175: McFadden P by forfeit

190: Milward P p. Gavin Steiner (0:59)

215: Saffioti P by forfeit

285: Double forfeit

Match started at 106

Note: St. Joseph was deducted a point for unsportsmanlike conduct

