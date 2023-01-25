Lacey defeat Manchester Township in OT: Late Tuesday roundup

Troy Buxton scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Lacey Township High School boys basketball team to a 74-66 overtime victory over Manchester Township in a Shore Conference South B Division game Tuesday.

The Lions led 33-28 at halftime and 46-43 after three quarters. Manchester Township (4-10) outscored Lacey 11-8 in the fourth to force overtime. The Lions scored 20 in OT to win their second straight game.

Buxton made five 3s and added five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. Chris Venturoso scored 27 and had six rebounds for the Lions (9-7).Ryan Fitzgerald scored nine to go with four rebounds and three assists. Dylan Hall scored seven and added seven assists. Arnaldo Ortiz scored three.

Evan Weiner scored 20 for Manchester. Jaymire Watts scored 14 and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Girls basketball

Barnegat 42, Pinelands Reg. 23: Emma Thornton scored 20 to go with 14 rebounds, eight steals and five assists for the Bengals (10-7). Cara McCoy scored 13 and had six steals and five rebounds. Sydney Collins scored five, and Madysen Plescho added two. Riley Fitzpatrick grabbed four rebounds and scored two.

Natalie Rey scored 11 for the Wildcats (2-12). Brianna Mccory scored eight, and Jade Brayerton added two.

Brick Memorial 57, Southern Reg. 45: Casey Collins scored a game-high 27 for the Rams (3-14). She made six 3s. Christina Caiazzo scored five, and Lindsey Kelly, Samantha Russell and Taylor Kelly each added four. Brielle Romano scored one.

Alexis Caruso scored for Brick Memorial (6-10). Bella Dayton scored 15, and Layla Marotta made 13.