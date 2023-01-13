Lacey boys basketball edges Toms River East: Late Thursday roundup

Ryan Fitzgerald scored a team-leading 17 points to lead the Lacey Township High School boys basketball team to a 64-62 victory over Toms River East in a Shore Conference nondivision game Thursday.

Toms River East (3-9) led 36-28 at halftime, but the Lions (6-5) cut their deficit to 49-48 after three quarters. Lacey outscored Toms River East 16-13 in the fourth to pull off the close victory.

Fitzgerald added four rebounds and two steals. Chris Venturoso scored 15 and grabbed seven rebounds. Troy Buxton scored 12 and added nine rebounds. Dylan Hall scored 10 to go with six steals, four rebounds and three assists. Logan Brash scored eight, and DJ Duffy added two.

Jacob Mathus scored a game-high 21 for Toms River East (3-9).

Hammonton 74, Bridgeton 38 (from Wednesday): The visiting Blue Devils (6-3) led 29-18 at halftime and pulled away in the third, outscoring the Bulldogs 28-6. Nic Johnson and Kenny Smith scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Hammonton, and Joseph Gillen added 10. Bryce Nicholson, Tyler Lowe, Jake Edwards and Hector Feliciano-Lebron added seven points apiece, and Owen Salita had four.

Jameel Purnell scored 13 points for Bridgeton (2-9), Na'shaun Meade had 10 points and Zikwon Anderson added nine. Martavian Brown and Rodrigo Gonzalez both contributed four.

Girls basketball

Toms River East 36, Lacey Twp. 25: Riley Mahan scored 11 for the Lions (2-10). She made three 3s. Brooke Schmidt scored seven, and Ava Schmidt added three. Ashley Springer and Reece Paget each scored two.

Sydney Murphy scored 10 for Lacey (2-10).