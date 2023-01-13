 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lacey boys basketball edges Toms River East: Late Thursday roundup

Ryan Fitzgerald scored a team-leading 17 points to lead the Lacey Township High School boys basketball team to a 64-62 victory over Toms River East in a Shore Conference nondivision game Thursday.

Toms River East (3-9) led 36-28 at halftime, but the Lions (6-5) cut their deficit to 49-48 after three quarters. Lacey outscored Toms River East 16-13 in the fourth to pull off the close victory.

Fitzgerald added four rebounds and two steals. Chris Venturoso scored 15 and grabbed seven rebounds. Troy Buxton scored 12 and added nine rebounds. Dylan Hall scored 10 to go with six steals, four rebounds and three assists. Logan Brash scored eight, and DJ Duffy added two.

Jacob Mathus scored a game-high 21 for Toms River East (3-9).

Hammonton 74, Bridgeton 38 (from Wednesday): The visiting Blue Devils (6-3) led 29-18 at halftime and pulled away in the third, outscoring the Bulldogs 28-6. Nic Johnson and Kenny Smith scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Hammonton, and Joseph Gillen added 10. Bryce Nicholson, Tyler Lowe, Jake Edwards and Hector Feliciano-Lebron added seven points apiece, and Owen Salita had four.

Jameel Purnell scored 13 points for Bridgeton (2-9), Na'shaun Meade had 10 points and Zikwon Anderson added nine. Martavian Brown and Rodrigo Gonzalez both contributed four. 

Girls basketball

Toms River East 36, Lacey Twp. 25: Riley Mahan scored 11 for the Lions (2-10). She made three 3s. Brooke Schmidt scored seven, and Ava Schmidt added three. Ashley Springer and Reece Paget each scored two.

Sydney Murphy scored 10 for Lacey (2-10).

Results

Girls bowling

Hammonton 4, Burlington Township 0: BT: Kirsten Mackney (144, 416); Kayla Mackney (145, 381); H: Emily Stanziale 181, 511; Violet Speakman (185, 492); Kylie Lancetta (124, 365)

Records: Burlington Twp. 13-2; Hammonton 4-2

Boys bowling

Burlington Township 4, Hammonton 0: BT: Nick Mehalchick (253, 721); Cole Cook (280, 707); Jecht Omar Mendoza (232, 594); H: Tyler Puccio (265, 675); Michael Parker (226, 540); Isaac Fishman (226, 540);

Records: Burlington Twp. 15-0; Hammonton 4-2-1

Wrestling

Rancocas Valley Regional 51, Egg Harbor Township 21

106: Hunter Mullarkey RV by forfeit

113: Tyler Thomas EHT d. Zachary Kosowski (10-5)

120: Yasin Carter RV d. Xavier Fedeli (6-2)

126: James Lutes RV p. Peter Steed (4:35)

132: Ismael Maldonado RV p. Matthew Dugan (3:29)

138: Francesco Notte RV by forfeit

144: Vince Faldetta EHT d. Jake Bartletta (5-2)

150: Nick Faldetta EHT p. Dominic Blattenberger (3:17)

157: Calvin Johnson EHT d. Theodore Rumberger (5-1)

165: Charlie Risell RV by forfeit

175: Christopher Denneler RV p. Reed Orbach (1:50)

190: Aiden Seratore EHT p. Ryan Kilpatrick (4:11)

215: Yasin Richardson RV p. Kaiden Valera (1:14)

285: Hunter Matthews RV by forfeit

Pennsville 38, SC Wrestling (Schalick/Cumberland) 33

106: Jaxon Weber SC by forfeit

113: Christopher Daniels P d. DeAnthony Harden (7-2)

120: Bilge Balci P d. Athena Eberl (4-3)

126: Randy Hall P tf. Daniel Lloyd (15-0, N/A)

132: Travis Hagan P p. Tye`Zeer McBride (1:59)

138: Michael LaPalomento P p. Riley Papiano (5:28)

144: Joseph Nappa SC d. Skylen Eppes (5-2)

150: Robert McDade P d. Koen Martin (5-1)

157: Jake Magonagle SC p. Aidan Emery (0:39)

165: Nathan Hubbard SC p. William Grant (1:01)

175: Nick Munden SC p. Connor Ayars (1:37)

190: Elias Lussi P p. Ethan Hardy (3:55)

215: Dave Sipowicz SC p. Jackson McFarland (1:19)

285: Gavin Watson P p. Nathan Etherton (0:38)

 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
