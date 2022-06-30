 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kyle Mick strikes out 7, leads Middle to district finals: Little League roundup

Kyle Mick pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out seven for the Middle Township 12-and-under in a 5-1 victory over Ocean City in a District 16 game Wednesday. With the victory, Middle advances to the district finals.

Middle, which improved to 3-1 in the tournament, scored four in the fifth inning. John Bean, Nick Matteucci, Nathan Stocker and Lucas Hagan each had key hits. Nick Matteucci closed out the game on the mound for Middle. 

Softball

District 16 12U

Cape May County All Stars 11, Hammonton 4:  Katie Creamer pitched for Cape May County, striking out eight and allowing just four hits. Dakota Laughlin hit a three-run triple. Payton DeVecchis added a two-run double.

Maddy Ryan struck out five for Hammonton.

