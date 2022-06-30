Kyle Mick strikes out 7, leads Middle to district finals: Little League roundup

Kyle Mick pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out seven for the Middle Township 12-and-under in a 5-1 victory over Ocean City in a District 16 game Wednesday. With the victory, Middle advances to the district finals.
Middle, which improved to 3-1 in the tournament, scored four in the fifth inning. John Bean, Nick Matteucci, Nathan Stocker and Lucas Hagan each had key hits. Nick Matteucci closed out the game on the mound for Middle.
Softball
District 16 12U
Cape May County All Stars 11, Hammonton 4: Katie Creamer pitched for Cape May County, striking out eight and allowing just four hits. Dakota Laughlin hit a three-run triple. Payton DeVecchis added a two-run double.
Maddy Ryan struck out five for Hammonton.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.