Ky Gilliam's 3 at buzzer send Atlantic City to 5th straight win: Late Wednesday roundup

Ky Gilliam made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team to a 56-53 victory over St. Joseph Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Wednesday.

Gilliam and Mikel Jones each finished with 10 points. Chris Finks scored a team-leading 15 for the Vikings (9-7), who have now won five straight games. Hasanur Freeman scored 14, and Tysir Jones added four. Frank Gilliam and Yandel Mendez each scored two.

The Wildcats led 32-25 at halftime and 42-40 after three quarters.

Devin Theophile scored a game-high 18 for St. Joseph (10-7). Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 17, and Shamar Cox scored 10. Will Spross scored five, and Jared Demara added three.

Egg Harbor Twp. 50, Middle Twp. 47: DJ Germann scored 16 for the Eagles (15-3). Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 11, and Jamil Wilkins added 10. CJ Ford scored five, and Jayden Dixon and Christian Rando each scored three. Justin Moore added two.

Anthony Trombetta scored 14 for the Panthers (9-8). Jamir McNeil scored 13, and Re Ale Basquine added 10. Bubba McNeil scored eight, Aydan Howell added two.

Ocean City 48, Holy Spirit 42: Dylan Schlatter scored 16 for the Red Raiders (8-10). Omero Chevere scored 13, and Kori Segich added 11. Sean Sakers and Patrick Grimley each scored four. Ocean City led 24-17 at halftime.

Rocco Arici scored a game-high 18 for the Spartans (6-11). Jayden Llanos scored 16, and David Legette added five. Jordan Gonzales (two) and Sean Burns (one) also scored.

Millville 71, Bridgeton 45: Jabbar Barriento scored 19 for the Thunderbolts (11-5). Khalon Foster scored 16, and Jaden Merrill and Doug Doughty each scored 10. Raquan Ford (eight), Zyahir Pickett (four) and Terrence Todd and Donte Smith (two each) also scored.

Jameel Purnell scored 18 for the Bulldogs (4-14). Azhone Burden scored 11, Xzayvion Sharpe added nine. Zikwon Anderson scored five, and Jerrell Burks added two.

No. 4 St. Augustine 73, Wildwood Catholic 40: Elijah Brown scored 16 and grabbed six rebounds for the Hermits (13-3), who are No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Semaj Bethea scored 12, and Ife Okebiorun added 10 rebounds and six points. The Crusaders fell to 5-14. No other information was available.

Hammonton 65, Vineland 61: Kenny Smith scored a game-high 26 for the Blue Devils (9-6). Azzir Smith-Bey scored 12, and Bryce Nicholson added eight. Joseph Gillen (seven), Nic Johnson (six), Tyler Lowe and Owen Salita (three each) and Ta'Vonne Barber (two) also scored. Hammonton led 37-31 at halftime.

Breon Herbert scored 20 for Vineland (1-12). Tayshun Newman scored 16, and Nazir Rowell added nine. James Hitchens Jr. scored seven, and Chris Gainey added five. Emmanunel Doivilus and DJ Clark each scored two.

Oakcrest 60, Cape May Tech 39: Tyler Dille scored 13 for the Hawks (0-13). Colin Gery scored eight, and Alec Dooley added six. Chance Ginyard (five), Nicholas Boehm (four), Trevor Frey (two) and Aaron Wyatt (one) also scored. The Falcons improved to 6-10.

ACIT 55, Cedar Creek 39: Nasir Tucker scored 14 to go with 10 rebounds and six assists for the Red Hawks (9-11). Desi Stroud scored 12, and Jayden Lopez added 10. Lopez also had five rebounds and four assists. Jameil Quintana scored seven, and Abdul Hawkins and Jevon Ryther each scored two.

Zaire Pilgrim scored 11 for Cedar Creek (9-11), and Ryan Manning added 10. Jeffrey Marano (nine), Jayden Hughes (three), Andrew Ciseck-Gaeckle (two) and Amon McLaughlin (one) also scored.

Pleasantville 65, Lower Cape May Reg. 62: Marki Barnes scored 25 for the Greyhounds (9-10). bn Mitchell scored 15, and Damar Reeder added 10. Neeko Rolle (six), Jeff Valeus (five) and Keon Nelson and Sha'Kir Boyd (two each) also scored. The Caper Tigers fell to 13-3.

Ice hockey

Southern Reg. 4, Lacey Twp. 0: Nicholas Wheeler, Andrew Buda, Ben Gautier and Matthew Brock each scored for the Rams (5-7). Julia Wheeler added two assists. Aidan Rowland made 21 saves. For Lacey (6-7), Dan Sicknick made 27 saves.