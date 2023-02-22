ABSECON — The Holy Spirit High School girls basketball team started its postseason strong Wednesday.

Kira Murray and Sabrina Little each scored double-digit points in the first quarter to lead the fifth-seeded Spartans to an 81-37 victory over 12th-seeded St. Joseph Academy in a South Jersey Non-Public B first-round game.

Holy Spirit led 34-5 after the first quarter. Murray scored 12 points, and Little added 10. Murray made three 3s, and Little made two. Four other Spartans scored in the opening quarter.

That start provided a cushion for the rest of the game.

“As a team, we always say to come out strong,” said Murray, a senior. “We play fast, so we wanted to keep our identity throughout the game. That’s how we wanted to start it.”

The Spartans (17-8) will play the winner of 13th-seeded Doane Academy and fourth-seeded Holy Cross Prep in the quarterfinals Friday.

The Wildcats (10-11), who were a junior varsity team last winter, are a rebuilding program with no seniors. St. Joseph entered the game having won five of its last six and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2015.

Murray finished with 15 points, including four 3s. Little scored 14 and made three 3s.

“We wanted to come out more defensively because that’s what we are know for as a team,” said Little, a sophomore. “Coming out as strong as we did, it just set the tone for the rest of the game. We continued to do that throughout the whole game.”

Little’s early 3s gave herself and the team confidence.

“As I started to see some of the shots go in, I just continued to shoot,” she said. “They ended up falling.”

Added Murray: “When you keep making shots, you just keep shooting. It felt great to do that.”

Six different players scored in the second, including Alexa Fitzgerald. The freshman scored six in the quarter, including a layup in the final seconds to give the Spartans a 52-13 lead at halftime. The Spartans led 67-21 after three quarters.

The win was a confidence booster for a Spartans team that had lost four of their previous six games.

“I’m glad we had this game to prep us for the next game,” Murray said. “As a team, we have been playing really good together. So, this is a really good game going into the next one.”

Little agreed Wednesday was great preparation for the rest of the tournament.

“Coming out as strong as we did, we just want to continue that into further games and hopefully get as far as we can,” Little said.

Cassidy Perri scored a game-high 17 for the Wildcats. The junior went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line. This season, Perri has scored a team-high 344 and has been a leader on a very young squad.

On Wednesday, freshman Shyla McLean scored eight, and junior Erica Paranzino added seven. Nisa Fuller scored three, and Leylani Muniz added two.

“They are still obviously a very good team,” Little said. “We just came out ready to go. We wanted to put the pressure on them and keep our team energized.”

Eleven Spartans scored Wednesday.

CeCe Bell scored 11, and sister Angelina Bell added 10. Lauren Cella scored seven, and Megan Kane and Laura Livingston each added five. Kendall Murphy (four) and Kieran Brewster and Reilly Byrns (two each) also scored.

“I’m ready to keep going with my team and hopefully we go far in playoffs,” Murray said.

