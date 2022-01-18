Khalon Foster scores 24, Millville beats rival Vineland: Roundup

The Millville High School boys basketball team defeated Cumberland County rival Vineland on Wednesday 66-34 in a Cape-Atlantic League game.
The Thunderbolts got double-digit scoring from Khalon Foster (24 points), Jabbar Barriento (19) and Jaden Merrill (11) to improve to 8-2. Other scorers included Calem Bowman and Raquan Ford each with four points, Rafael Goyco (3) and Donte Smith (1).
The Fighting Clan (7-4) featured balanced scoring as Keeman Carter and Yamere Diggs each had nine points. Nazir Rowell added eight, while Emmanuel Doivilus and Breon Herbert each chipped in four points.
Bridgeton 62, Wildwood Catholic Academy 45: Jabril Bowman had 21 points and nine rebounds as the Bulldogs improved to 6-4. Deshawn Mosley had 11 points and two assists. Angel Smith had nine points and 10 rebounds, while Damon Jones scored eight and grabbed 13 boards. Dallas Carper had eight points and four rebounds, and Richard Mosely had four points and three steals. Walter Williams recorded five assists and two steals to go along with one point.
No further information was available for the Crusaders, who fell to 6-6.
Hammonton 47, Mainland Regional 33: John Andoloro scored 14 points to help the Blue Devils improve to 7-4. Erik Pabon had eight points, including two 3-pointers. Other scorers for Hammonton included Tyler Lower (5 points), Kenny Smith (4), Andrew Delaney (3) and Declan Roeder (2). The Blue Devils had a 19-16 lead at halftime.
Cohen Cook led the Mustangs (6-5) with 10 points. Other scorers included Tim Travagline (8 points), Jamie Tyson (5), Noah Myers (4), Christian Rodgers (2), Jesus Kutch (2) and Owen Meade (2).
Absegami 70, Cape May Tech 50: The Braves (5-7) were led by Charles Jerkins with 20 points and Hassan Bey with 14. Other scorers included Kenny Van Houten (8), Deshawn Hathaway (7), Baseem Taliaferro (6), Keyshaun Brown (6), Javon Brown (3), and Isiah Akpassa, Rameer Pender and JJ Palowski all with two points.
The Hawks (3-6) were led by Dylan Delvecchio with 27 points. Other scorers include Jared Knights and Joe’l Hutchinson each with six points, Luke Czarnecki (5) and James Murray and Lukas Basile each with three points.
Kingsway Regional 75, Cumberland Regional 45: The Colts (1-10) were led by Ethan Turner with 14 points and Lukas West with 10, including two 3-pointers. Other scorers included Kyon Barnes (9), Riddel Palmer (7), Drew Nakai (3) and Ahmad Smith-Taylor (2).
Kingsway (4-6) was led by Colin Gill with 20 points (two 3-pointers), four rebounds and five assists and Ryan Richards with 15 points, 11 rebounds. Jourden Keels added four points and seven assists.
Brick Memorial 47, Southern Regional 36: Nick Devane had 12 points to lead the Rams (5-6). Jaden Anthony added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists. Other scorers included Tom Menegus (4) and Nolan Schubiger and Josh Smith (3 each). Max DiPietro had a 3-pointer, four rebounds and three assists.
Luke Braaten led Brick (6-3) with 13 points, while Dorian Alston added 11.
Toms River North 62, Wildwood Catholic 52 (from Monday): Azmir Kates scored 21 for the Crusaders (6-5). Rashee Bell and Justin Harper each scored 11. Landen Hart scored seven. Akeel Johnson and Manny Weaver each scored one.
Jeremiah Pruitt scored 18 for Toms River North (4-7). He made three 3s. Ryan Baker scored 14.
Girls basketball
Cape May Tech 38, Pleasantville 22: Izzy Schmucker led the Hawks with 11 points (one 3-pointer) three rebounds and three steals. Kennedy Campbell had eight points, six rebounds and two steals. Hailey Pinto added seven points, four rebounds and four steals. Alex Garcia had six points, five rebounds and four steals. Alyssa Gery contributed six points (one 3-pointer), six rebounds and two steals. The Hawks improved to 2-3.
Cassidy Tolbert led the Greyhounds with 12 points. Khaliyah Haraksin added four points, and Avyiona Figueroa, Kehlani Gunter and Teirra Naylor each had two. Pleasantville fell to 0-7.
Millville 52, Oakcrest 26: Brianee Edwards led the Thunderbolts with 14 points. Brooke Joslin had 12, Julianna Wilson 11. Other scorers include Camyre Allen (6), Aaniyah Street (6) and San’aa Doss (3).
For the host Falcons, Bella Williamson and Jackie Cooper each had nine points on three 3-pointers. Lexi Bay added six points on two 3-pointers, and Mumu Scott had two points.
Wildwood Catholic 57, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 44: The Crusaders improved to 9-3 overall and 6-0 in the Cape-Atlantic League United Division with balanced scoring as four of the five starters reached double digits. Kaci Mikulski (one 3-pointer) and Carly Murphy (two 3-pointers) each had 14 points. Kimmy Casiello added 13 points with one 3-pointer, and Ava Vogdes had four points.
Madison Palek led the Villagers with 12 points. Madelyn Bernhardt added eight. Drew Coyle (7), Mackenzie Palek (6), Angelia Dragone (6), and Savanna Prescott (5) rounded out the scoring.
Ocean City 44, ACIT 26: The Red Raiders improved to 5-4, while the Red Hawks fell to 4-6. No further information about the game was available.
Barnegat 45, Brick Township 35: Emma Thornton had a double-double for the Bengals (4-3) with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Cara McCoy led Barnegat in scoring with 16 points and grabbed four rebounds. Isabel Guiro had 11 points, seven assists and three steals. Adrianna Kappmeier had three points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Olivia Carll had a 3-pointer, and Sydney Collins rounded out the scoring with one point.
Riley Nausedas led Brick (3-8) with 16 points, while Savannah Eichert added 10.
Lower Cape May Regional 46, Cape May Tech 42 (from Tuesday): The Caper Tigers (1-5) got their first win of the season thanks to 17 points by Kaitlyn McGuigan, which included three 3-pointers. Brianna Loper added nine points, and Sarah Donahue had three.
The Hawks were led by 16 points from Kennedy Campbell and 14 by Alex Garcia. Other scorers included Alyssa Gery (6) and Hailey Pinto (4).
Boys swimming
No. 3 St. Augustine Prep 139,
Cape May Tech 39
At St. Augustine, yards
200 Medley Relay-SA (Luke Volkmann, Andrew Neuman, Anthony Mortellite, Chase Oberparleiter) 1:54.73
200 Freestyle-Matt Stanker SA 1:57.59
200 IM-Massimo Catania SA 2:05.51
50 Freestyle-Dante Buonadonna SA 22.77
100 Butterfly-Cole Jennings SA 55.25
100 Freestyle-Anthony Tramp SA 56.16
500 Freestyle-Mortellite SA 4:49.70
200 Freestyle Relay-SA (Volkmann, Kyle Muller, Mason Medolla, John Terista) 1:40.08
100 Backstroke-Neuman SA 1:03.24
100 Breaststroke-Jonathan Marron SA 1:13.83
400 Freestyle Relay-SA (Trevor Nolan, Buonadonna, Catania, Drew Terista) 3:37.51
Records-CMT 2-4; SA 6-0
No. 7 Ocean City 127, Cedar Creek 43
At Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, meters
200 Medley Relay-OC (Tommy Armstrong, Colin Abbott, Jackson Agnellini, Mo Levin) 2:03.11
200 Freestyle-Matt Woodside OC 2:07.79
200 IM-Michael Kelly OC 2:26.82
50 Freestyle-Nick Bianchi OC 26.42
100 Butterfly-Pat Armstrong OC 1:03.12
100 Freestyle-Gavin Neal OC 57.65
400 Freestyle-Parker Grace CC 5:02.73
200 Freestyle Relay-OC (Bianchi, P. Armstrong, Agnellini, Neal) 1:43.30
100 Backstroke-Andres Carpio CC 1:04.12
100 Breaststroke-Abbott OC 1:19.78
400 Freestyle Relay-OC (P.Armstrong, T. Armstrong, Woodside, Neal) 3:55.19
Records-CC 4-4; OC 9-1
Girls bowling
Tri-County Conference Bracket B semifinal
Hammonton 4, Collingswood 0: C: Phi Mai (375, 138), Faith DeShields (347, 147); H: Emily Stanziale (428, 146), Violet Speakman (397, 157)
Records: C 0-13; H 4-5-5
Regular season
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 2, Shawnee 2: O: Margaret Douglas (331, 144), Anya Collazzo (319, 125); S: Jaida Topuzoglu (511, 208), Logan Trinkle (378, 151)
Records: O 4-4-2; S 0-5-4
ACIT 4, Hammonton 0: A: Jake Michael (539, 211), Leo Raebiger (611, 220); H James Colasurdo (544, 189), Ryan Ulerick (448, 180)
Note: The match was played with both teams bowling separately at their home lines.
Records: A 7-6; H 10-3-1
