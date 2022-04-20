Kevin Dougherty scores 8, Cedar Creek pounds Cinnaminson: Roundup

Kevin Dougherty scored eight and added two assists to lead the Cedar Creek High School boys lacrosse team to a 14-5 victory over Cinnaminson in a nonconference game Wednesday.

The senior won nine of his 16 faceoff attempts.

Laurence Strazzeri had three assists and one goal for the Pirates (4-3). Jason DiFilippo and Jason Bishop each had two assists and one goal. Jacob Morrison scored twice and had an assist. Evan Scholder scored once and had an assist. Bryan Dougherty made 12 saves.

Connor Gutowski scored three for Cinnaminson (2-4). Eoin Toryk made 14 saves.

No. 2 Southern Reg. 14, Brick Twp. 1: Joey DeYoung scored five and had three assists for the Rams (7-1), who are ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11. Zach Washco and Jack Kolbe each scored three and had an assist. Jake Washco added three assists and scored once. Hayden Lucas and Tyler Murowski each had two assists. Kurt Falk won 10 of 13 faceoffs.

Shea Hillie and Andrew Mulhollad each scored once. Colin Markowski went 4 for 6 on his faceoff attempts. Tyler Sininsky and Nick Roesch each made three saves.

Zack Wagner scored for Brick Township (1-7).

Barnegat 11, Lacey Twp. 2: The Bengals improved to 7-4. The Lions fell to 4-4. No further information was available.

Girls lacrosse

Lower Cape May Reg. 16, Howell 3: Maddie Schiffbauer scored three and had two assists for the Caper Tigers (6-2). Maggie Boyle scored four. Julia Gibson added five assists and two goals. Sabrina Faulkner and Tessa Hueber each scored two. Jenna O'Neill and Brianna Loper each scored once and had an assist. Ella Mogavero added a goal. Sophia Vitelli made two saves.

Sara Knice made four saves for Howell (6-2).

No. 1 Cherokee 19, Mainland Reg. 4: Delaney Jackson scored six and added four assists for Cherokee (7-0), the top-ranked team in The Elite 11. Erin St. John, Aly Mascolo and Kayla Niederberger each scored three. Kylie Durboraw made six saves. The Mustangs fell to 4-4.

No. 3 Haddonfield 18, Holy Spirit 5 (from Tues.): Grace Farrell scored four for Haddonfield (5-0). Stella Stolarick, Juliet Walls and Ava Keenan each scored three. Lexi Gwaku made five saves. For the Spartans (5-3), Maddie Abbott scored three and added an assist. Hanna Watson had two assists and a goal. Maggie Cella scored twice. Destiny Collazo made five saves.

Boys volleyball

Pinelands Reg. 2, Lakewood 0: The Wildcats (4-2) won by set scores of 25-14, 25-15. Ryan McCorry had 14 digs for Pinelands. Dan Brunke added 14 assists. Connor Johnston had 11 service points and 10 digs. Zack Kay finished with 11 service points, eight assists and four digs. Brogan Duelly had 10 kills, Matt Davis seven.

Boy track and field

Pleasantville 81.5, Middle Twp. 55.5: Xander Roberts-Bogin won the 400-meter run (50.4 seconds), 200 run (22.6) and long jump (20-10) for the Greyhounds. Isaiah Davenport won the 400 hurdles (59.9), 110 hurdles (17.0) and high jump (6-0). For Middle, Colin Jastremski won the 1,600 run (5:39.30) and 3,200 run (13:16.20). David Gulian won the discus (121-6)

