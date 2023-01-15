Kenny Smith's free throw lifts Hammonton over Wildwood Catholic: Roundup

Kenny Smith made a free throw with no time left to give the Hammonton High School boys basketball team a 47-46 win over Wildwood Catholic at Rowan University on Sunday.

Hammonton improved to 8-3, and Wildwood Catholic fell to 3-11.

No further information was available.

Pleasantville 57, Penns Grove 52: Marki Barnes scored 21 to lead the Greyhounds to the win at Rowan. Jeff Valeus added 17 for Pleasantville, which improved to 6-8. Sha’Kir Boyd (4), Damar Reeder (6) and Ibn Mitchell (9) also scored for Pleasantville.

Dade Christian (Florida) 56, Atlantic City 48: Atlantic City drops to 4-8 with this loss at Rowan. No further information was available.

From Saturday

Ocean City 70, Wildwood 55: Sean Sakers made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead the Red Raiders on Saturday night.

Ocean City (5-7) had five players in double figures — Omero Chevere (13 points), Dylan Schlatter (12), Patrick Grimley (12) and Ben McGonigle (11). Charlie LaBarre added two points and two steals, McGonigle had a team-high eight assists, and Grimley grabbed 10 rebounds. O.C. led 34-28 at halftime.

Jordan Fusik scored a game-high 21 for Wildwood (10-2). Junior Hans had 15 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Alex Daniel scored 11 to go with four rebounds. Harley Buscham (five), Brien Cunniff (two) and Anthony Freeman (one) also scored.

Cedar Creek 61, Oakcrest 45: Zaire Pilgrim scored 16 as Cedar Creek improved to 6-9. Andrew Ciseck-Gaeckle scored 14, and Jeffrey Marano scored 12. Other scorers were Michael Ferriola-Brosh (nine), Joe Wiggins (eight) and Amon McLaughin (two).

Shamir Jones led Oakcrest (4-6) with 13 points. Darrell Newton and Levar Price each scored 10, William Fowler and Jack O’Brien each added four, and Darryl Gause contributed three.

Timber Creek 53, Millville 47: Donte Smith led Millville (8-3) with nine in this overtime loss. Also scoring for the Thunderbolts were Raquan Ford (eight), Jaden Merrill and Jabbar Barriento (seven each), Zyahir Pickett (six), Terrence Todd (four), and Kevin Rivera and Khalon Foster (three each).

Bryan Warren led Timber Creek (7-4) with 14 points.

Girls basketball

Ocean City 50, Wildwood 48: Avery Jackson scored 21 points as the Red Raiders (11-2) rallied for the win. Ayanna Morton scored 10, Maddy Monteleone eight, Madelyn Adamson seven and Tori Vliet five for O.C.

Macie McCraken scored 16 for Wildwood (6-4). Also scoring were Sinaia Hills (nine), Sophia Wilber (eight), Maya Benichou (seven), and Angela Wilber and Kaydence Oakley (four each).

Lower Cape May Reg. 41, Bordentown 36: Hailey Elwell scored 20 for the Cape Tigers (6-5). Other scorers were Kaitlyn McGuigan (10), Janaya Elam (eight) and Brianna Loper (three). Bordentown fell to 6-7.

Millville 46, Cumberland Reg. 29: Brianee Edwards scored 23 and had four rebounds, six assists and three steals for Millville (2-8). Also scoring were Brooke Joslin (nine), Emma Megines (six), Jaylynn James (five) and Ayla Gomez (three). Joslin also had eight assists. Cumberland fell to 2-8. No further information was available.