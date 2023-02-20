The Hammonton High School boys basketball team controlled the second half and beat visiting Cherry Hill West 56-42 Monday in a South Jersey Group III first-round game.

Kenny Smith scored 28 for the host Blue Devils, and Azzir Smith-Bey added 19.

Nic Johnson finished with five for the fifth-seeded Blue Devils. Hammonton (18-8) led 29-24 at halftime and outscored Cherry Hill West 17-5 in the third quarter. For the 12th-seeded Lions (14-14), Ben Mans led with 14, and Jordon Gonzalez and Quinn Gibson had nine and seven, respectively.

Hammonton will play at fourth-seeded Moorestown on Wednesday in a sectional quarterfinal.

(4) Moorestown 65, (13) Lacey Township 31: Lamar Davis tallied 13 for the Quakers (20-7). Josh Byrd added 11, Leo Hinshillwood had nine. Moorestown was up 25-16 at halftime and pulled away. For visiting Lacey (12-14), Ryan Fitzgerald and Troy Buxton each scored six, and Trevor Santucci had five.

(3) Westampton Tech 68, (14) Barnegat 53: Jason Carr and Tahijj Hunter scored 18 and 17, respectively, for host Westampton (20-6), and Tony Kelly added 13. For Barnegat (10-14), Mason Krey led with 13. Jamari Smith contributed 11, and Cole Toddings had 10. Shawn Javines added seven, Kyle Greenleaf six.

Third-seeded Westampton will host No. 11 Absegami on Wednesday in a quarterfinal.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

S.J. Group III first round

(2) Ocean City 49, (15) Seneca 33: Madelyn Adamson scored 18 to lead host Ocean City (20-6), which is ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11.

Tori Vliet tallied 12 and had 10 rebounds and four assists. Avery Jackson added six points and three steals, and McKenna Chisholm scored four and had six boards. A’yanna Morton scored three. The Red Raiders were ahead 32-24 after three quarters. Seneca fell to 7-17.

Second-seeded O.C. will host 10-seeded Winslow Township on Wednesday in a quarterfinal. Winslow beat seventh-seeded Cherry Hill West 43-37 in its first-round game.

(3) Westampton Tech 76, (14) Barnegat 64: Mikayla Taylor led all scorers with 33 for Westampton Tech (18-4). Zoey Spady had 16, and Ifebuche Nnebe added 14. Emma Thorton topped visiting Barnegat (12-14) with 25 to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists. Cara McCoy scored 20 and had 15 boards. Riley Fitzpatrick scored 14.

Westampton Tech will host sixth-seeded Timber Creek on Wednesday in a quarterfinal. Timber Creek beat 11th-seeded Highland Regional on Monday.

S.J. Group I first round (1) Woodstown 72, (16) Cape May Tech 23: Talia Battavio and Megan Donelson each led host Woodstown with 18. For Tech (6-14), Alyssa Gery scored seven, Samantha Kretschmer six and Hayli Estes four.

Top-seeded Woodstown will host No. 8 Maple Shade on Wednesday in a quarterfinal.

ICE HOCKEY

State Public A first round

(3) Livingston 6, (14) Southern Regional 0: Southern goalie Aidan Rowland, a junior, made 37 saves, including the 1,000th of his career. Anthony Cassese had two goals and an assist for host Livingston (13-5-4), which got two goals in each period. Livingston goalie Justinas Sanders made seven saves for the shutout. The Rams fell to 6-10-3.