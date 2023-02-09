ABSECON — The Holy Spirit High School girls basketball team recently has been practicing its shooting in pressure situations to get prepared for the postseason.

It seemed to have worked Thursday.

Kendall Murphy made three crucial free-throws with under a minute left to lead the seventh-seed Spartans to a 48-43 victory over 10th-seeded Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League second-round game. The Spartans travel to second-seed Atlantic City in the quarterfinals Saturday.

On Thursday, the Spartans (16-7) led 43-41 when Murphy was fouled. The junior stepped to the free-throw line and made both attempts to extend the Spartans' lead to 45-41. The Eagles' Lindsay Dodd made a layup to cut the deficit to 45-43, but Murphy made a free throw to extend the lead to 46-43.

Holy Spirit led 36-30 after three quarters.

"I just thought that I needed to take a deep breath," said Murphy, noting in past games she missed free throws before and practiced hard before this game. "Did this for the team."

After EHT's Averie Harding scored to cut Holy Spirit's lead to 42-41, the Spartans held on to the ball for over two minutes before EHT fouled. The Spartans' Sabrina Little made one of two to make the score 43-41. Cece Bell grabbed the rebound on the missed free throw and maintained possession for the Spartans. That's when Murphy was fouled and made her two crucial shots.

"It really helped us bring up the energy," Murphy said. "The bench was definitely good. We just had to bring it all together as a team, and it worked out perfect."

The Spartans and the Eagles compete in the CAL American Division and split their regular-season meetings. Holy Spirit beat the Eagles 47-37 on Jan. 13. Last week, EHT defeated the Spartans 49-41.

The Eagles fell to 13-11.

"EHT is a very good team," Holy Spirit coach Tim Whitworth said. "It's really a clash of styles. We want to get up and down, they want to slow us down. So, we talked about that (Thursday). It's whoever imprints their will on the game who would probably be the one to come out on top. Credit to them. They are a heckuva team. I just think our kids dug in. It was a really great win for us."

EHT led 12-5 after the first quarter.

Holy Spirit’s Little made a layup and then Murray made a 3 to give their team an early 5-0 lead. But the Eagles went on a 12-0 run. The Eagles had steals and were playing well on defense. The Spartans missed some open looks, but that changed in the second quarter.

"We had to work more as a team and bring more energy," Murphy said.

Holy Spirit went on a dominant 20-4 run and led 25-16 at halftime. The Spartans made four 3s during the run, including two by Ella Petrosh. One of Petrosh’s 3s tied the game 13-13. Holy Spirit just shot more efficiently than in the first quarter.

"We kept saying to shoot the ball," Whitworth said. "You can't make them if you don't take them, right? We were missing a bit in the first quarter, but that shouldn't bother us. They know they have the freedom to shoot the ball. … "I'm proud of them. It was just an incredible team effort."

Eight Spartans scored Thursday. Little led with 13 points, and Angelina Bell scored eight. Murray scored seven, and Petrosh added seven. Both made two 3s. Murphy and Lauren Cella each scored five. Ava Catona scored three, and Reilly Byrnes added two.

Cece Bell had some big steals late in the game.

"I was proud of them," Whitworth said.

Harding scored a game-high 21 for EHT. Alina Gonzalez scored six, and Ava Kraybill and Kara Wilson each scored five. Dodd scored four, and Lyla Brown added two. EHT outscored Holy Spirit 27-23 in the second half.

"We worked better as a team this game (compared to the last against EHT) and we brought the energy," Murphy said.

Atlantic City (17-4), which won 16 straight games, defeated Holy Spirit 69-38 on Monday. The Vikings are ranked No.6 in The Press Elite 11.

"I think we need to start out that game how we finished out this game," Murphy said.

Added Whitworth, "We will put our heads together and start the game plan."