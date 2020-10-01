Kendal Bryant scores twice to lead Buena over Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — Kendal Bryant spent the last two seasons as the Buena Regional High School field hockey team’s goalkeeper.
Before Tuesday’s season opener at Bridgeton, the junior hadn’t played in the field since middle school.
After scoring two goals to lead the Chiefs to a 3-1 win, however, it was tough to tell.
“It feels amazing,” the 16-year-old said. “I definitely have to work harder on getting faster and quicker, but it definitely feels amazing and it’s fun.”
The team did all the damage it needed in the first half.
Bridgeton struck first with a second-quarter goal from junior D’Jmera Mosley. Four minutes later, Buena sophomore Maggie Coia evened it up after she managed to break the ball away from a crowd in front of the net. Bryant’s first goal came on a fast break with two minutes left in the half.
Buena coach Maryanna Busan said adjustments made after the first quarter played a big role in the team’s second-quarter success. One of those adjustments focused on Bridgeton’s turf field.
“I had to remind them that they can’t be on top of each other, as if we were on a grass surface, with their spacing and angling” Busan said. “So they had to readjust to that, and I thought they did that pretty well from the second quarter on.”
Despite a scoreless third quarter, Buena stayed aggressive and created a number of scoring opportunities. That aggression finally paid off once again with 4 minutes, 50 seconds left in the game. Bryant found herself in front of the net in middle of a pack. Similar to Coia, she navigated through the opposition and fought off multiple sticks to poke the ball loose into the back of Bridgeton’s net.
Bryant, of Vineland, said she’s always been calm in what can be the most chaotic moment during games.
“Honestly, I think it just comes from my personality and just genetics,” she said, “because my family’s like this and it’s just me. I just think I’m really good at being cool, calm and collected.”
Due to the global pandemic halting all aspects of life over the last few months, both teams had little game-like preparation leading up to Thursday’s opener. Buena was able to scrimmage just once, and Bridgeton did not scrimmage at all.
Bridgeton coach Dannon Mehaffey said this resulted in the team often being winded early and out of position. Still, she was pleased with the Bulldogs’ effort.
“I think they played well for our first game,” Mehaffey said. “We didn’t even have a scrimmage. This is our first game, and I feel like they’re a little out of shape, which caused some gaps in the field.”
The Bulldogs lost seven starting seniors to graduation, including the entire defense. With the team consisting mostly of juniors this year, the coach thought the loss was still a decent foundation to get better.
“I feel like we can only move up and improve each game,” she said. “That’s what I’m hoping for.”
Bridgeton will host Salem on Monday.
Buena; 0 2 0 1 — 3
Bridgeton; 0 1 0 1 — 1
Goals—Coia, Bryant (2) BR. Mosley B.
Records—Buena 1-0, Bridgeton 0-1.
