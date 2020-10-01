Kendal Bryant scores twice to lead Buena over Bridgeton

Despite a scoreless third quarter, Buena stayed aggressive and created a number of scoring opportunities. That aggression finally paid off once again with 4 minutes, 50 seconds left in the game. Bryant found herself in front of the net in middle of a pack. Similar to Coia, she navigated through the opposition and fought off multiple sticks to poke the ball loose into the back of Bridgeton’s net.

Bryant, of Vineland, said she’s always been calm in what can be the most chaotic moment during games.

“Honestly, I think it just comes from my personality and just genetics,” she said, “because my family’s like this and it’s just me. I just think I’m really good at being cool, calm and collected.”

Due to the global pandemic halting all aspects of life over the last few months, both teams had little game-like preparation leading up to Thursday’s opener. Buena was able to scrimmage just once, and Bridgeton did not scrimmage at all.

Bridgeton coach Dannon Mehaffey said this resulted in the team often being winded early and out of position. Still, she was pleased with the Bulldogs’ effort.