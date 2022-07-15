Keira Phillips of Middle Township and Mainland Regional girls excelled during this track and field season

Keira Phillips is a model runner.

The graduated Middle Township High School senior won the Cape May County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey and state Group II 400-meter hurdle titles this spring. She finished fourth at the Meet of Champions and third at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia to earn All-American status. Phillips is The Press Female Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Yet when it comes to her future, Phillips will trade in jumping over hurdles for walking down runways. She plans to move to New York City in August to pursue a career in modeling and walk the runway at Paris Fashion Week in September.

“I really wanted to make a mark in my last year (of track and field),” Phillips said.

Phillips was one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s most versatile runners this spring. In addition to her 400 hurdles success, she also won the CAL 800 run and Cape May County 400 dash championships.

“I started track in the eighth grade running sprints,” she said. “When I got to high school, I learned hurdles and started running middle distance. I think for my team that was pretty awesome. I really love the 800 race.”

The highlight of her season was winning the state Group II 400 hurdles title. Phillips had finished second in 2021. She won this year’s race by more than three seconds.

“Pure joy,” she said of her reaction when she crossed the finish line in first place. “Honestly, I was in disbelief. Last year I got second place in a really, really close race. This year I was surprised how far ahead I was. I crossed by myself and it felt so weird because last year I was fighting so hard to win.”

Phillips’ track and field career began almost by accident, which is surprising considering her family history. Her mother Sherry Phillips and aunt, Jennifer Maher, both ran for Middle Township.

“I wanted to try out for softball in the eighth grade, and I had no softball experience,” she said. “I did not make the team. I was super upset about it, but mom told me if I didn’t make the team, I would have to start track like she did.”

Sherry and Maher both once held the 400 hurdles school record that Phillips now owns.

“I always joke with my aunt and mom about breaking their records,” Phillips said. “I was super proud I could carry on what they did at Middle.”

Phillips’ modeling career began about three years ago. She said it was a tough decision to choose her modeling career over college.

“I’m going to take a gap year and model around the world and see how that goes,” Phillips said. “I’m really going to miss running. But college wasn’t calling my name right now, and I wanted to see what I could do with modeling.”

Coach and Team of the Year

Mainland finished 9-0 and won the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference for the season straight season this spring.

The Mustangs also won their second consecutive Atlantic County championship and finished third in South Jersey Group III.

Mainland is The Press Team of the Year and Mustangs coach Mike Colombo is The Press Coach of the Year.

“It’s nice that I’m coach of the year, but it’s really the staff of the year,” Colombo said. "Track is a team of teams. That’s why were so successful. Our throwers, our distance, sprinters, jumpers, hurdlers all put their work in and were relentless. We pride ourselves on we’re not going to be out-coached and we’re not going to be out-worked.”

Mainland featured several talented athletes. Camryn Dirks won the South Jersey Group III triple jump and javelin championships. Eva Morrison was the South Jersey Group III pole vault champion. Gillian Lovett led a host of standout distance runners.

“You might be our No. 1 girl (in an event),” Colombo said. “But then we’re going to get second and third. We had lots of depth across the board.”