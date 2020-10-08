Keepers shine in Pinelands-Barnegat draw

The Pinelands Regional High School girls soccer team tied 1-1 with Barnegat on Thursday in a Shore Conference B South match at Barnegat.
The keepers on each team combined for 38 saves in the draw.
Bridget Dudas scored for Pinelands (1-2-1). Melissa Mylinski made 17 saves.
For Barnegat (2-1-1), Jillian Jankowski scored on an assist from Sofia Irizarry. Angelica Laudati made 21 saves.
From Wednesday
Salem 5,
Wildwood 2
Genevieve Bechard had two goals and an assist for Salem (1-2). Jessica Collier scored twice. Emilee Sayers added a goal and an assist. Laura Hassler provided an assist.
Jenna Hans scored twice for Wildwood (0-3).
Triton Reg. 3,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Rebekah Shepkosky, Brittany Boyle and Amelia Aquino each scored once for Triton (1-2). Michaela Graham made seven saves.
Madison Alcorn made 14 saves for Cumberland (0-3).
Boys soccer
Lacey Twp. 4,
Manchester Twp. 2
Ethan Riley led Lacey (3-0-1) with a goal and two assists. Noah Hamouda, DJ Edinger and Kody Besser each scored once. Mateo Musmanni added an assist. Anthony Leporino made four saves, and Ryan Fitzgerald made two.
Trevor Juralewicz scored both goals for Manchester (1-2-1). Blake Weiner and Muberaq Aderoga each had an assist. Keith Fallon made five saves, and Tristen Spear made three.
Middle Twp. 2,
Absegami 1
Steven Berrodin and Anthony Avila each scored for Middle Township (1-1-1). Braiden Scarpa made 10 saves.
Kyle Askins scored for Absegami (1-2) with an assist from Nicolas Zuluaga. Ryan Kopervos made eight saves.
From Wednesday
Triton Reg. 7,
Cumberland Reg. 1
Nick Cerminaro scored twice for Triton. Beytullah Ozbas added a goal and two assists. Michael Donaghy and Brian Division each had a goal and an assist. Max Hawk and Aiden Sommers also scored. Joe Bilgic made one save.
Ethan Turner scored for Cumberland.
Egg Harbor Twp. 5,
Pleasantville 0
Ahmad Brock led EHT with two goals and an assist. Nicolas Rubio added a goal and an assist. Dominik Warda and Jayden Guy each scored once. Nick Marin made five saves.
For Pleasantville, Moreno Mejia made 14 saves.
Field hockey
From Wednesday
Absegami 3,
St. Joseph 1
Makayla Edwards scored twice for Absegami (1-1). Brooke Felix scored once, and Amber Conway added two assists. Kayla Ospina made three saves.
Makayla Veneziale scored for St. Joseph (0-2) with an assist from Luciana King. Brianna Bailey made 10 saves.
Absegami; 1 1 0 1—3
St. Joseph; 0 0 1 0—1
OLMA 3,
Millville 1
Anna Eaise scored twice for OLMA (2-1). Lindsey Serafine scored once. Adrianna Dodge, Fiona Lockhart and Mine Lockhart each had an assist. Alexandra Kazan made six saves.
Alicia Slimmer scored for Millville with an assist from Casey Etter. Lily Mahabir made eight saves. The Thunderbolts fell to 0-2.
Millville; 0 0 1 0—1
OLMA; 1 2 0 0—3
Mainland Reg. 10,
Holy Spirit 1
Brooke Albuquerque scored three times for Mainland (1-1). Casey Murray had two goals and an assist. Lindsey Cellini added two goals. Samantha Rothman, Sandi Smoger and Ariana Dinofa each added a goal. Julianna Medina provided two assists, and Gianna DiSanti had one. Alexandra Pugliese-Conroy made four saves.
Maggie Cella scored for Holy Spirit with an assist from Aggie Forte. Emma Watson made four saves. The Spartans fell to 0-2.
Holy Spirit; 0 1 0 0—1
Mainland; 3 1 4 2—10
Pinelands Reg. 6,
Jackson Liberty 0
Layla Frost scored three times for Pinelands (1-1-1). Olivia Gordon had two goals and an assist, and Kamryn Borden added a goal and an assist. Jamilyn Hawkins added two assists, and Karianna Eagle had one. Mickinzie Horay made one save.
Sarah Duke made 12 saves for Pinelands (0-3).
Jackson; 0 0 0 0—0
Pinelands; 2 1 0 3—6
Ocean City 9,
Atlantic City 0
Nya Gilchrist and Tara McNally each had three goals and an assist for Ocean City (2-0). Racheli Levy-Smith, Camryn Flynn and Carly Flynn added a goal apiece. Sophia Ruh, Andi Helphenstine and Morgan Decosta each had an assist.
Atlantic City fell to 1-1.
AC; 0 0 0 0—0
OC; 1 2 3 3—9
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.