Kaydence Oakley scores 3 as Wildwood beats Glassboro: Late Monday roundup

Wildwood High School's Kaydence Oakley scored three goals to lead the Warriors to a 3-2 victory over host Glassboro in a Tri-County Conference game Monday.
The score was tied at 1-1 at halftime. Imene Fathi made 14 saves for the win. Wildwood improved to 8-10.
Hailey Tongue and Emma Mattox each scored for Glassboro (3-14), and Madison Johnston had two assists. Megan Keating made seven saves.
No. 11 Mainland Reg. 3, Holy Spirit 2, OT: Julia Kaes and Alyssa Turner each had a goal and an assist for host Mainland, and Emily Paytas had one goal.
Camryn Dirkes added an assist. Lynn McLaughlin had three saves and Genevieve Morrison six for the Mustangs (13-4-1), who are ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11.
The score was tied at 2-2 at halftime.
For Holy Spirit (9-4), Maddie Abbott and Cece Bell each scored, and Morgan Keil made 21 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Ocean City 4, No. 11 Egg Harbor Twp. 0: O.C.'s John Lindsay scored all four goals, two in each half, to lead the Red Raiders (12-4).
Lambros Koutsfetsoulis and Chris Catona each had assists in the first half, and Ori Levy-Smith added two assists in the second half.
EHT, ranked No. 11 in the Elite 11, fell to 11-6.
Aiden Walsh had six saves for the shutout. Brett Barnes made six saves for the Eagles.
Glassboro 6, Wildwood 0: Ryan Carter scored four for Glassboro (8-7-1). Atakan Ozdemir and Emirhan Kir each had two assists. Marcus Brown made four saves. Alessandro Sanzone made 14 for the Warriors (5-12-1).
Cedar Creek 5, Buena Regional 3: The visiting Pirates (11-7-1) trailed 2-1 at halftime but scored four second-half goals to win. For Buena (8-8-1), Ethan Ennis scored twice and Jaiden DelValle had one goal. Anthony Delgado added two assists and Charles Saglimbeni had one. Geoff Blasberg had eight saves for Buena.
Lacey Township 2, Point Pleasant Beach 0: Ethan Riley and Jason Velez both scored first-half goals for visiting Lacey (15-1-1). Ryan Fitzgerald made six saves for the shutout. Point Pleasant Beach fell to 6-11.
FIELD HOCKEY
Holy Spirit 2, Buena Regional 0: Alex Graffius scored both goals for the host Spartans (7-6) and Maggie Cella had two assists. Piper Martin recorded the shutout with four saves. Buena dropped to 3-14.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Brick Twp. 2, Lacey Twp. 0: Brick (1-18), which won 25-17, 25-23, earned its first win of the season. Hannah Brennan led with eight assists to go with four digs. For the Lions (4-15), Hope DeWitt led with 10 service points and seven aces. Riley Mahan added nine assists, two aces and two digs. Sarah Zimmerman and Lochlyn Martin each had six digs. Emily Hauptvogel added five kills and three aces.
