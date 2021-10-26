Kaydence Oakley scores 3 as Wildwood beats Glassboro: Late Monday roundup

EHT, ranked No. 11 in the Elite 11, fell to 11-6.

Aiden Walsh had six saves for the shutout. Brett Barnes made six saves for the Eagles.

Glassboro 6, Wildwood 0: Ryan Carter scored four for Glassboro (8-7-1). Atakan Ozdemir and Emirhan Kir each had two assists. Marcus Brown made four saves. Alessandro Sanzone made 14 for the Warriors (5-12-1).

Cedar Creek 5, Buena Regional 3: The visiting Pirates (11-7-1) trailed 2-1 at halftime but scored four second-half goals to win. For Buena (8-8-1), Ethan Ennis scored twice and Jaiden DelValle had one goal. Anthony Delgado added two assists and Charles Saglimbeni had one. Geoff Blasberg had eight saves for Buena.

Lacey Township 2, Point Pleasant Beach 0: Ethan Riley and Jason Velez both scored first-half goals for visiting Lacey (15-1-1). Ryan Fitzgerald made six saves for the shutout. Point Pleasant Beach fell to 6-11.

FIELD HOCKEY

Holy Spirit 2, Buena Regional 0: Alex Graffius scored both goals for the host Spartans (7-6) and Maggie Cella had two assists. Piper Martin recorded the shutout with four saves. Buena dropped to 3-14.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL