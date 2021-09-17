Kara Wilson's OT goal gives EHT a 3-2 win over Ocean City

It was the first time Egg Harbor Township has beaten Ocean City since a 2-0 game against the visiting Red Raiders 2-0 on Sept. 30, 2013.

Eagles goalie Rebecca Macchia made nine saves Friday, including two big stops on Ocean City’s first rush upfield in overtime. Early in the game, Macchia made a diving save, and the rebound shot went off the left post before EHT cleared it. Macchia is a senior and a fourth-year starter.

“I’ve played (the Red Raiders) every game, every year,” said Macchia, 17. “I was pretty composed in overtime. We were ready to play them in overtime. Everyone remembered last year, and we were fired up to play. I feel like this is the most awesome moment in my field hockey career so far.”

The Eagles made it 1-0 when Addison Jacobs scored off a scramble in front of the net with 5:25 left in the first half. Jenna Gray got the first of her two assists.

The Red Raiders tied it less than two minutes into the second half when Carly Hanin scored the first of her two goals. Racheli Levy-Smith assisted.

O.C. scored again to go up 2-1 when Hanin scored from the right side early in the fourth quarter. NIcole Carey assisted.