Kara Wilson's OT goal gives EHT a 3-2 win over Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Egg Harbor Township High School forward Kara Wilson scored the winning goal in overtime against Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League field hockey game Friday.
All the Eagles players not already on the field rushed out there cheering in celebration.
EHT won the thrilling game 3-2 with 2 minutes, 19 seconds left in overtime as Wilson scored from about 5 feet inside the circle.
EHT’s Anna Smith took the ball up the right side after a pass from Jessie Alkins and sent it to Wilson in the center of the field inside the circle. Wilson moved slightly to her right to tee up the shot and fired to the left side for the game winner.
Both teams showed plenty of speed and talent on Carey Stadium’s turf field, and the momentum went back and forth throughout.
The game was very similar to last year’s South East A region playoff final between the teams, except for the ending. Ocean City beat EHT 2-1 in double-overtime for the region title on Nov. 21 to end the season. The competition was limited to regional play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Egg Harbor Township improved to 5-0 (3-0 CAL American Conference). O.C. fell to 3-1 (2-1 American).
“It was a really good pass from Anna, and I received it, turned and shot,” said Wilson, a 16-year-old junior. “It feels amazing to win. Last year we played hard and were devastated to lose. We really wanted this game. We came out strong, and we finished strong.”
It was the first time Egg Harbor Township has beaten Ocean City since a 2-0 game against the visiting Red Raiders 2-0 on Sept. 30, 2013.
Eagles goalie Rebecca Macchia made nine saves Friday, including two big stops on Ocean City’s first rush upfield in overtime. Early in the game, Macchia made a diving save, and the rebound shot went off the left post before EHT cleared it. Macchia is a senior and a fourth-year starter.
“I’ve played (the Red Raiders) every game, every year,” said Macchia, 17. “I was pretty composed in overtime. We were ready to play them in overtime. Everyone remembered last year, and we were fired up to play. I feel like this is the most awesome moment in my field hockey career so far.”
The Eagles made it 1-0 when Addison Jacobs scored off a scramble in front of the net with 5:25 left in the first half. Jenna Gray got the first of her two assists.
The Red Raiders tied it less than two minutes into the second half when Carly Hanin scored the first of her two goals. Racheli Levy-Smith assisted.
O.C. scored again to go up 2-1 when Hanin scored from the right side early in the fourth quarter. NIcole Carey assisted.
But with under three minutes left in regulation, Gray centered a pass to Smith, who scored to tie it at 2-2.
“We’ve been working really hard, and I have some girls who have really improved this year,” EHT coach Kristi Troster said. “They came in ready, and they believed they could do it. When you play a team like that, you have to believe you can do it, and want to do it.
“Ocean City is an outstanding team and well coached.”
Ocean City goalie Nora Bridgeford made three saves in the first half. Freshman Taryn Dolka was in goal for O.C. the rest of the game and had four saves.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
