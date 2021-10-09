 Skip to main content
Kara Wilson leads No. 4 EHT past Williamstown
SATURDAY ROUNDUP

Kara Wilson leads No. 4 EHT past Williamstown

Kara Wilson scored in the third quarter to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School field hockey team to a 1-0 victory over Williamstown in a nonconference game Saturday.

Jenna Gray assisted on the goal.

EHT (12-1) is ranked No. 4 in the Press Elite 11. Williamstown fell to 8-3.

No. 5 Ocean City 4, Rancocas Valley 1: Julia Neff, Tricia Nicoletti, Andi Helphenstine and Carly Hanin each scored for the Red Raiders (12-1), who ranked No. 5 in The Elite 11. Brooke Hanley and Olivia Vanesko each had an assist. Taryn Dolka made six saves.

Kendall Roberts scored Rancocas Valley (10-4). Veronica Diaz made seven saves.

Boys soccer

Hammonton 3, Cedar Creek 1: Carter Bailey, Gavin West and Tyler Lowe scored for the Blue Devils (10-3). Aaron LaSasso and John Waddell each had an assist. Chris Volk. made three saves. Lorenzo Fortunato scored for the Pirates (7-5). Kyle O’Connor made five saves.

Middle Twp. 8, Wildwood Catholic 0: Steven Berrodin scored three and added an assist for the Panthers (10-1-1). Cameron Odom scored twice. Karim Martinez, Vincent Povio and Eddie Hirsch each scored once. Devon Bock made two saves.

The Crusaders fell to 1-7.

Girls soccer

Cedar Creek 32, Hammonton 0: Corinne Morgan scored both goals for the Pirates (5-5). Alina Alcantara added an assist. Gianna Thoms made five saves. Emma Peretti made six saves for Hammonton (2-5-2).

