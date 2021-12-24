Kaci Mikulski scores 20, leads Wildwood Catholic past Lower: Late Thursday roundup

Kaci Mikulski scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team to a 47-23 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Thursday.

The Crusaders (3-1) led 14-7 at halftime, and outscored the Caper Tigers 26-6 in the third quarter.

Carly Murphy added 10 points and made two 3s for Wildwood Catholic. Ella McCabe scored six. Ava Vogdes (four), Kimmy Casiello (three) and Adrianna Gray-Rivera and Reagan Flickinger (two each) also scored.

Kaitlyn McGuigan scored 13 and made three 3-pointers for Lower (0-2). Brianna Loper scored five. Janaya Elam added two points.

Buena Regional 28, Pitman 26: The Chiefs (1-2) led 22-21 at halftime. Miya Villari scored for Pitman (1-2). No further information was available.

Boys basketball

Hammonton 57, Cedar Creek 51: Jaron Hill scored a game-high 26 for the Blue Devils (2-1). Kenny Smith added 13 points. John Andoloro scored eight. Declan Roeder (five), Erik Pabon (three) and Tyler Lowe (two) also scored for Hammonton.