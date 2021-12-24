Kaci Mikulski scores 20, leads Wildwood Catholic past Lower: Late Thursday roundup

Kaci Mikulski scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team to a 47-23 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Thursday.
The Crusaders (3-1) led 14-7 at halftime, and outscored the Caper Tigers 26-6 in the third quarter.
Carly Murphy added 10 points and made two 3s for Wildwood Catholic. Ella McCabe scored six. Ava Vogdes (four), Kimmy Casiello (three) and Adrianna Gray-Rivera and Reagan Flickinger (two each) also scored.
Kaitlyn McGuigan scored 13 and made three 3-pointers for Lower (0-2). Brianna Loper scored five. Janaya Elam added two points.
Buena Regional 28, Pitman 26: The Chiefs (1-2) led 22-21 at halftime. Miya Villari scored for Pitman (1-2). No further information was available.
Boys basketball
Hammonton 57, Cedar Creek 51: Jaron Hill scored a game-high 26 for the Blue Devils (2-1). Kenny Smith added 13 points. John Andoloro scored eight. Declan Roeder (five), Erik Pabon (three) and Tyler Lowe (two) also scored for Hammonton.
The game was tied 13-13 after the first quarter, but Cedar Creek took a 26-21 lead into halftime. Hammonton outscored the Pirates 23-16 in the fourth quarter.
Ramar Cook Jones led the Pirates (0-2) with 13 points. Julian Nunez scored 11. Jamir Cruse and Dustin Anderson each scored seven points. Michael Ferriola-Brosh scored five. Ryan Manning and Andrew Ciseck-Gaeckle each added three points. Tyree Burrell scored two.
Collingswood 58, Cumberland Reg. 44: Ethan Turner scored a game-high 23 for the Colts (0-3). Kyon Barnes added nine points. Riddel Palmer (five), Ahmad Smith-Taylor (four) and Jalen Stewart (two) also scored for Cumberland.
The Colts trailed 29-25 at halftime.
Mekhi Bassett scored 22 and made two 3s for Collingswood (3-1).
Ice hockey
Southern Reg. 5, Jackson Liberty 2: Andrew Buda scored twice for the Rams (4-2) Matthew Leonard, Brooks Hradek and Aidan Ruiz each scored once. Christopher Laureigh finished with two assists. Henry, Hradek Sean Rowland and Thomas Giaccio each added an assist. Aidan Rowland made 39 saves
James Georges and Josh Faiella scored for Jackson Liberty (4-2-1)
