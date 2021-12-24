 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
Kaci Mikulski scores 20, leads Wildwood Catholic past Lower: Late Thursday roundup
0 comments

Kaci Mikulski scores 20, leads Wildwood Catholic past Lower: Late Thursday roundup

  • 0
hslivebasketballholder

Kaci Mikulski scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team to a 47-23 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Thursday. 

The Crusaders (3-1) led 14-7 at halftime, and outscored the Caper Tigers 26-6 in the third quarter.

Carly Murphy added 10 points and made two 3s for Wildwood Catholic. Ella McCabe scored six. Ava Vogdes (four), Kimmy Casiello (three) and Adrianna Gray-Rivera and Reagan Flickinger (two each) also scored. 

Kaitlyn McGuigan scored 13 and made three 3-pointers for Lower (0-2). Brianna Loper scored five. Janaya Elam added two points.

Buena Regional 28, Pitman 26: The Chiefs (1-2) led 22-21 at halftime. Miya Villari scored for Pitman (1-2). No further information was available. 

Boys basketball

Hammonton 57, Cedar Creek 51: Jaron Hill scored a game-high 26 for the Blue Devils (2-1). Kenny Smith added 13 points. John Andoloro scored eight. Declan Roeder (five), Erik Pabon (three) and Tyler Lowe (two) also scored for Hammonton.

The game was tied 13-13 after the first quarter, but Cedar Creek took a 26-21 lead into halftime. Hammonton outscored the Pirates 23-16 in the fourth quarter.

Ramar Cook Jones led the Pirates (0-2) with 13 points. Julian Nunez scored 11. Jamir Cruse and Dustin Anderson each scored seven points. Michael Ferriola-Brosh scored five. Ryan Manning and Andrew Ciseck-Gaeckle each added three points. Tyree Burrell scored two.

Collingswood 58, Cumberland Reg. 44: Ethan Turner scored a game-high 23 for the Colts (0-3). Kyon Barnes added nine points. Riddel Palmer (five), Ahmad Smith-Taylor (four) and Jalen Stewart (two) also scored for Cumberland.

The Colts trailed 29-25 at halftime.

Mekhi Bassett scored 22 and made two 3s for Collingswood (3-1).

Ice hockey

Southern Reg. 5, Jackson Liberty 2: Andrew Buda scored twice for the Rams (4-2) Matthew Leonard, Brooks Hradek and Aidan Ruiz each scored once. Christopher Laureigh finished with two assists. Henry, Hradek Sean Rowland and Thomas Giaccio each added an assist. Aidan Rowland made 39 saves

James Georges and Josh Faiella scored for Jackson Liberty (4-2-1)

Wrestling

Wrestling

Millville 44, SC Wrestling (Schalick/Cumberland Reg.) 25

106-Caleb Rhoads M by forfeit.

113-Angelina Smith M by forfeit

120-Pedro Chavez SC by forfeit

126-Mason Williams M md. Riley Papiano (14-3)

132-Jacob Currey SC by forfeit

138-David Naylor SC d. Marco Bassetti (2-0)

144-Carson Ruocco M d. Joseph Nappa (10-8)

150-Alberto Rubi Leon SC p. Carson Andrews (1:26)

157-Julius Medina M p. Michael Carastro (0:30)

165-Adrian Baez M d. Khari Boulware (11-6)

175-Ryan Tepper M by forfeit

190-Cole DuBois SC md. Solomon Massey-Kent (9-1)

215-Edison Andino Mmd. David Thomas (12-3)

285-Jaydan Wright M p. Anthony Miller (0:29)

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News