Kaci Mikulski makes 6 3s, No. 7 Wildwood Catholic remains undefeated: Roundup

Kaci Mikulski scored a game-high 24 points to lead Wildwood Catholic Academy to a 63-45 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division girls basketball game Tuesday.

She made six 3-pointers.

El McCabe scored 19, including five 3s, for the Crusaders (8-0). Carly Murphy and Reagan Flickinger each scored seven. Ava Vogdes scored four, and Destiny Wallace added two. Wildwood Catholic, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, trailed 13-12 after the first quarter but led 29-18 at halftime.

Reese Downey scored 21 for the Braves (5-3). Julia Hartman scored 11, Kaylynn Blackwell seven. Maka Wokocha scored four, and Jaidah Garrett added two.

Middle Twp. 44, No. 4 Mainland Reg. 34: Jada Elston scored 14 for the Panthers (7-2). Madison Palek finished with eight rebounds, eight blocked shots and six points. Middle led 22-14 at halftime.

Kasey Bretones and Sydney Stokes each scored 11 for the Mustangs (6-2), who lost their second straight game. Jane Meade and Ava Mazur each scored five, and Bella Mazur added two.

ACIT 41, Triton Reg. 24: Zion Stewart scored 14, including two 3s, for the RedHawks (2-4). Nataly Trinidad Lopez and Alani White each scored six, and Veronica Rodriguez added five. Brianna Casiano and Chayley Williams each scored three. ACIT led 25-12 at halftime.

Amelia Aquino scored 14 for Triton (3-4).

Holy Spirit 65, Cedar Creek 35: Sabrina Little scored 15 for the Spartans (6-1). Hanna Watson and Kira Murray each scored 10, and Kendall Murphy added seven. Kieran Brewster (six), Ella Petrosh (four), Angelina Bell, Cece Bell and Grace Fishbein (three each) and Megan Kane (two) also scored.

Jada Hill scored 14 for the Pirates (3-3), who trailed 41-20 at halftime. Mia McColl (nine), Emonie Taylor (six) and Kileen McNeill (four) also scored.

Lower Cape May Reg. 39, Buena Reg. 15: Kaitlyn McGuigan scored 11 for the Caper Tigers (3-3). Hailey Elwell scored 10, and Janaya Elam added six. Sarah Donahue and Alex Vogt each scored four. Kyra Ridgway, Bernadette Erb and Meredith Lutjen each scored two.

Adriana Capone and Isabella Adkins each scored four for the Chiefs (3-5), who trailed 17-9 at halftime. Cami Johnson scored five, Jadarys Morales two.

Hammonton 63, Atlantic City 44: Emma Peretti scored and added 10 rebounds and seven blocks for the Blue Devils (4-4). Ava Divello scored 17 to go with 10 rebounds, five blocks and two steals. Giada Palmieri scored 15 and grabbed seven rebounds. Shamaya Simola had a team-leading 14 rebounds to go with eight points, seven assists and four steals. Kiley Kozlowski scored three.

Quanirah Montague scored 19 for the Vikings (1-4). Sasha Lemons scored six, and Zashirah Jackson added five. Claire Kelly (four), Cecelia Marota (three), Brooke Swift and Bridget Roach (two each) and Alexis Gormley (one) also scored.

Our Lady of Mercy 67, Schalick 26: Madelynn Bernhardt and Savannah Prescott each scored 13 for the Villagers (4-2). Prescott added five steals. Eriana Fedee scored 12. Angelina Dragone scored nine and had eight rebounds. Drew Coyle scored seven to go with five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Kristen Wareham and Rylie Gemberling each scored four, and Erin McGonigle added two.

Kerri Jackson scored seven for Schalick (2-2).

Egg Harbor Twp. 43, Millville 25: Lyla Brown scored 13 for the Eagles (5-1). Lindsay Dodd scored nine, and Averie Harding added eight. Ava Kraybill scored seven, and Katie Keenan added six.

Brooke Joslin scored a game-high 15 for the Thunderbolts (0-5). Camyre Allen scored four, and Brianee Edwards and Shamauri Jones each added three.

The Christian Academy 35, Atlantic Christian 22: Reyna Lewis, Becca Kelley and Gianna Flynn each scored five points for the Cougars (8-4). Lewis added five rebounds. Kelley had three rebounds and two assists. Evangelina Kim finished with four points, three rebounds and two assists. Paige Noble scored three to go with three steals and two assists.

Boys basketball

No. 8 Mainland Reg. 72, Pleasantville 37: Cohen Cook scored a game-high 20 for the Mustangs (7-1). Mawali Osunniyi scored 14, and Tim Travagline added 13. Jamie Tyson scored 10, and Shaun Williamson added eight. John Franchini and Nick Rodgers each scored three. Stephen Ordille scored one. Mainland led 35-20 at halftime.

Marki Barnes scored 14 for the Greyhounds (4-5). Kevin Smith (nine), Damar Reeder (five), Jeff Valeus (four) and Ibn Mitchell (two) also scored.

No. 6 Egg Harbor Twp. 61, Ocean City 41: DJ Germann scored a game-high 25 for the Eagles (7-1). He made five 3s. Jamil Wilkins scored 16, and Jay-Nelly Reyes added 10. CJ Ford (five), Keion Elliot (three) and Justin Moore (two) also scored for EHT, which led 34-19 at halftime.

Dylan Schlatter scored 12 for the Red Raiders (3-4). Omero Chevere scored 11, and Sean Sakers added eight. Patrick Grimley (five), Charlie LaBarre and Andrew Karayiannis (two each) and Ben McGonigle (one) also scored. Ocean City has lost four straight games.

Southern Reg. 57, Donovan Catholic 45: Pat Gaffney scored 19 to go with five rebounds and three assists for the Rams (5-2). Tom Menegus scored 13 and added 10 rebounds. Justin Silva scored 12, and Caden Schubiger added seven. Max DiPietro had five assists and five rebounds. Cooper Dempsey scored six.

Zach LaBarca scored 14 for Donovan Catholic (0-5).

Millville 65, Vineland 40: Khalon Foster scored 13 for the Thunderbolts (3-1). Donte Smith scored 12, and Jaden Merrill and Raquan Ford each added 10. Kevin Rivera and Jabbar Barriento each scored seven, and Doug Doughty added six.

James Hitchens Jr. scored 12 for Vineland (0-5). Breon Herbert scored 10, and DJ Clark added eight. Emmanuel Doivilus (four), Tayshun Newman (three), Kyelle Ruiz (two) and Olufemi Sode (one) also scored.

Results

200 Medley Relay: O (Izzy Rossi, Ellie McDonough, Gia DiLeonardo, Scarlett McGilinchey) 2:11.67

200 Freestyle: Isabela Valle O 2:11.73

200 IM: Reese Hetzer O 2:36.72

50 Freestyle: McGilinchey O 28.30

100 Butterfly: Abby Kern O 1:13.20

100 Freestyle: DiLeonardo O 1:03.56

400 Freestyle: Valle O 4:37.98

200 Freestyle Relay: O (McDonough, Sydney Bickett, Sarah Kern, Rossi) 2:03.36

100 Backstroke: Kendra Canale CC 1:13.84

100 Breaststroke: McGilinchey O 1:17.82

400 Freestyle Relay: O (Valle, Rossi, McDonough, McGilinchey) 4:25.99

Records: OLMA 2-1; Cedar Creek 3-2