Justin Sweeney pitches 1-hitter as EHT beats Ocean City 1-0

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Justin Sweeney exhaled after Tuesday's game.

Pitching complete-game shutouts is demanding work.

The Egg Harbor Township junior struck out 11 and allowed one-hit as the Eagles beat Ocean City 1-0 in a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League contenders.

“That one was tiring,” Sweeney said. “That was an intense game, for sure. Thank God, we scratched one across.”

Ocean City starting pitcher Duke McCarron nearly matched Sweeney. McCarron allowed four hits and struck out six in six innings.

McCarron and Sweeney are friends. Sweeney has committed to Rutgers and McCarron to Maryland. The two discovered they were going to pitch against each other when talking on the phone last week.

“Duke is my great friend. We’ve been playing baseball ever since we were 10 years old on many teams together,” Sweeney said. “I knew it was going to be an absolute battle. I knew I had to have my best stuff. In my opinion, I think he had great stuff today, too. It was definitely a pitcher’s duel.”

The Ocean City-EHT matchup was one of the most anticipated CAL games this week.

Egg Harbor Township (9-2) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Ocean City (5-5) is the defending state Group III champion. The Red Raiders had won four straight, including three games in Florida last week.

Sweeney’s only rough inning came in the second, when he walked two batters.

“In the second inning, I felt something was wrong mechanically,” Sweeney said. “Luckily, I figured out what was going on. I got the slider going.”

Ocean City’s only hit came in the fifth inning on Noah Herrington’s clean single up the middle. Seven of Sweeney’s 11 strikeouts came on swing-and-misses.

“Everything was on,” EHT catcher Tristin Trivers said. “His slider was on. His fastball was on. We didn’t throw too many changeups. The spin rate on his ball, it’s even hard for me to catch. Overall, he’s a complete pitcher.”

EHT scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the second. Jay Salsbery hit a one-out double to left-center. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Sweeney is 4-0 with 39 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings this season. He has allowed 12 hits, walked eight and has a 0.26 ERA.

“I’m very happy (with the season so far),” Sweeney said. “I’m not satisfied. In my opinion, this is all just a build up for the playoffs. I’ll keep riding this right now, keep riding the good feeling and practicing hard.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.