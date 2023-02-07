NORTH WILDWOOD — Justin Harper has gone from being the Cape-Atlantic League’s best-kept secret to simply being one of its best players.

The 6-foot-3 senior guard scored 32 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had seven assists to propel the Wildwood Catholic Academy boys basketball team to an 89-72 win over Oakcrest in the first round of the CAL Tournament on Tuesday night.

“I think I got all my teammates involved tonight,” Harper said.

Harper’s effort was typical of how he’s played all season. He’s averaging 21.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

“The whole year, he just continues to get better,” Wildwood Catholic coach Will Wareham said. “He’s our pseudo-point guard at this point. The biggest thing is his desire. He’s constantly asking how to get better. His desire to get better has taken him from Nov. 21 to tonight.”

Harper began the season with a low profile. He didn’t start playing basketball until the eighth grade, when he moved from Bridgeton to his current home in Vineland. He had played just football and baseball in Bridgeton, but basketball was the game of choice for his Vineland friends, so Harper took to the court.

Harper showed his versatility Tuesday. He handled the ball on the perimeter in the first half but then caught the ball on the block and scored in the lane in the second half.

“I work on my game a lot,” he said. “I do a lot of hard work.”

This the first season the CAL Tournament expanded to include all of the league’s teams. The Oakcrest-Wildwood Catholic matchup was one of the first-round’s most intriguing matchups. No. 17 seed Oakcrest (7-15) was coming off a 73-68 win over CAL American Division champion Millville on Monday night. Meanwhile, No. 16 seed Wildwood Catholic (9-16) played a tough schedule as part of the National Division, arguably the toughest of the CAL’s three divisions.

Wildwood Catholic started fast Monday, and Harper was a big reason why. He scored eight points but more importantly saw the floor well and had five assists as the Crusaders built a 29-12 first-quarter lead.

“I’ve been playing point guard ever since I started playing basketball,” Harper said. “I’m used to dealing with the pressure.”

The Crusaders also benefited throughout the game from accurate perimeter shooting. Ryan McGrath (16 points) made four 3-pointers, and Charlie Dunner (13 points) made three.

Sam Daley scored 30 for Oakcrest.

“Tonight was one of those nights where we did a really good job of spacing the floor and just making the right basketball play,” Wareham said. “It wasn’t a whole lot of scoring out of sets for us. It was guys making the right reads.”

Wildwood advances to meet top-seeded St. Augustine Prep in a second-round game at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Hermits have beaten Wildwood Catholic 67-48 and 73-40 this season.

“I think it’s awesome they expanded the tournament,” Wareham said. “It brings a different level of excitement. We knew St. Augustine was waiting Thursday for us. We were excited for tonight. We were trying to get through tonight and get a chance to play them for a third time. Whatever happens on Thursday happens on Thursday for us.”

Wildwood Catholic 89, Oakcrest 72

Oakcrest;12 13 21 26—72

Wildwood Catholic;29 22 26 12—89

O: O’Brien 11, Newton 2, Santiago 6, Daley 30, Inman 1, Rashland 2, Gause 13, Jones 7

WC: Harper 32, McGrath 16, Jackson 6, Dunner 13, Russell 2, Vogdes 4, Kane 1, Weaver 11, Feketics 2, Edwardi 2