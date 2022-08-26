Justin Doughty sparks Hammonton in 2nd half on the way to win over Notre Dame

HAMMONTON — Justin Doughty stood on the sideline and got more and more anxious as the first half wore on Friday night.

The Hammonton High School junior barely played because he was cleared to play late in the week after injuring his knee in a preseason scrimmage last weekend. The Blue Devils football coaches were being extra cautious by limiting his first-half action.

“We went into the locker room at halftime and they said, ‘Doughty, we need you to step up,’” he said. “I was like, ‘Of course, I’m going to step up.’ I had faith in myself. I knew I could do it.”

Doughty gave Hammonton exactly what it needed in the second half, running for a touchdown and several critical yards as the Blue Devils rallied to beat Notre Dame 20-14 in the season opener for both West Jersey Football League schools.

“I don’t know if we would have been able to (rally in the second half) last year,” Hammonton coach Jim Raso said. “We don’t want to be in that position every week, but it was good for us to be able to respond. The kids didn’t lose their heads. They had the eye. It was just a matter of getting a couple of stops and giving the offense some chances.”

Doughty stepped in at quarterback, running back and defensive back in the second half. He ran six times for 57 yards and complemented a standout effort from Hammonton sophomore running back Kenny Smith, who finished with 21 carries for 114 yards and a TD.

“This is a very resilient team,” Smith said. “We came in at halftime and we knew we weren’t going to lose. We got a little tired, but we pushed through.”

The game kicked off at 6 p.m. under sunny skies and hot temperatures. Distant thunder rumbled for much of the second quarter. After halftime, the evening evolved into an ideal one for football.

Both Notre Dame and Hammonton are looking for winning seasons after each finished a game under .500 last year.

It might have been the season opener, but Hammonton knows much more about itself than it did before Friday’s kickoff.

The Blue Devils trailed 14-7 at halftime, as Notre Dame scored twice in the final three minutes of the second quarter to take the lead.

Doughty played a handful of offensive plays and no defense in the first half.

“When they scored that second touchdown,” he said, “I was like ‘I want to be in. I want to be in.’”

The Blue Devils, sparked by Doughty, responded to the adversity with a dominant second half. Hammonton freshman Nakeem Powell set up the tying touchdown with a 33-yard punt return. Four plays later, Doughty ran off the right end for a 2-yard score to make it 14-14 with 7 minutes, 30 seconds left in the third quarter.

“He kept saying, ‘Coach, I feel good,’” Raso said of Doughty. “He ended up getting in there. He’s a dynamic player, and you want to get your dynamic players the ball.”

The Blue Devils took the lead with a 30-yard scoring drive after a poor Notre Dame punt. Smith ran for 18 of those yards, and Lucas Goehringer finished the seven-play drive with a 2-yard TD run to put the Blue Devils up by six with 15.1 seconds left in the third quarter.

While the Blue Devils moved the ball on offense, the Hammonton defense managed to slow standout Notre Dame quarterback A.J. Surace (13 of 20 for 127 yards and a TD) in the second half. Hammonton defensive end Kye Pressley and linebacker John Smith each had tackles for losses in the second half.

Hammonton clinched the victory with an 11-play drive that ran the game’s final 5:34 off the clock. Once again, Smith and Doughty were at the center of things. Smith rushed seven times for 29 yards on the possession, and Doughty carried twice for 20 yards.

“We’re out here conditioning every day for fourth quarters like this,” Smith said. “It’s extremely satisfying. It tells a lot about us as a team. We’re going to push through, get off the ball and get some yards.”

Hammonton 20,

Notre Dame 14

Notre Dame 0 14 0 0—14

Hammonton 0 7 13 0—20

SECOND QUARTER

H—Smith 1 run (Fields kick)

ND—Young 46 run (Scipio kick)

ND—Surace 50 pass (Scipio kick)

THIRD QUARTER

H—Doughty 2 run (Fields kick)

H—Goehringer 2 run (kick blocked)