Justen Pace scores two as Cumberland boys soccer beats Timber Creek: Roundup

Cumberland Regional High School's Justen Pace scored twice and had two assists to lead the Colts boys soccer team to a 6-1 win over visiting Timber Creek.

Cumberland led 2-1 at halftime and scored four goals in the second half.

Kevin Baran added a goal and an assist for the Colts (5-9-1), and Joe Santiago, DJ Mosley and Lukas Weist each scored a goal. Jason Angel contributed two assists, and Ryan Griner made four saves for the win.

Michael Ogundiju scored for Timber Creek (7-6), and Anthony Porcelli had six saves.

Millville 3, ACIT 1: Shaun McCarthy, Terron Stevenson and Jackson Gamber scored a goal apiece for the visiting Thunderbolts (7-5-1).

Kevin Dick had two assists, and Jesiah Cruz added one. Matthew Sooy made three saves for the win. Millville led 2-1 at halftime.

For the Red Hawks (3-8-1), Alexander Gonzalez scoredl, and George Nikos had three saves.

Life Center Academy 2, Ocean City 1: Ever Marandino scored a goal in each half for visiting Life Center. Gamaliel Olarte made two saves for Life Center. Kai Lindsay scored in the second half for the Red Raiders, and Eddie Fuller made five saves.

Field hockey

No. 7 St. Joseph Academy 3, No. 10 Cedar Creek 1: St. Joseph (13-0-1), ranked No. 7 in the Elite 11, scored three goals in the second quarter and went on to win.

Stella Devlin scored twice, and Jalia Cooper also scored. Macie Jacquet, Cooper and Sophia Kenelia each had assists, and Isabella Davis made four saves.

Riley DeMarco scored in the first quarter for 10th-ranked and host Cedar Creek (10-2-2).