Junior Mejia named Absegami baseball coach

Junior Mejia has often thought about becoming a head high school baseball coach.

He says he’s found the right spot at Absegami.

The Greater Egg Harbor Board of Education approved Mejia as the Braves coach Monday night.

Mejia, one of the best players in Atlantic City history, is a long-time Vikings assistant.

“It’s the perfect opportunity for me,” Mejia said Tuesday morning. “There’s been some opportunities in the past but nothing like this one.”

Mejia Replaces Mike DeCicco, who stepped down after three years with a 19-19 record.

“Junior clearly understand the game and how to teach it young men,” Absegami athletic director Steve Fortis. “His passion for both teaching and baseball came across loud and clear. We are looking for great things as we move forward.”

Mejia, 37, teaches fifth grade at Richmond Avenue School in Atlantic City. Absegami in Galloway Township is an easy commute for him.