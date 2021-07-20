Junior Mejia named Absegami baseball coach

Junior Mejia has often thought about becoming a head high school baseball coach.
He says he’s found the right spot at Absegami.
The Greater Egg Harbor Board of Education approved Mejia as the Braves coach Monday night.
Mejia, one of the best players in Atlantic City history, is a long-time Vikings assistant.
“It’s the perfect opportunity for me,” Mejia said Tuesday morning. “There’s been some opportunities in the past but nothing like this one.”
Mejia Replaces Mike DeCicco, who stepped down after three years with a 19-19 record.
“Junior clearly understand the game and how to teach it young men,” Absegami athletic director Steve Fortis. “His passion for both teaching and baseball came across loud and clear. We are looking for great things as we move forward.”
Mejia, 37, teaches fifth grade at Richmond Avenue School in Atlantic City. Absegami in Galloway Township is an easy commute for him.
“Absegami is a program that has a great draw,” Mejia said. “They have a young team. For a coach, you want to go to a place where you have young players who are willing to work. I want to go in there and teach them how to play the game the right way and teach them valuable life lessons.”
Born in the Dominican Republic, he and his family moved to Ventnor when he was 10-years-old. The outfielder starred at Atlantic City and then went on to help lead Tampa University to the 2007 NCAA Division II national championship.
“I enjoy the game of baseball,” he said. “It’s been a passion of mine since I’ve been a child. I’ve had a lot of coaches who have been there to teach me the game the right way and help me grow as a person.”
Mejia said he’s ready to take on the challenges of being a head coach.
“That’s definitely something new to me, doing the paperwork and answering the calls from parents” he said. “But you have to challenge yourself. I’ve been an assistant coach for many years now, at some point in life you have to be willing to take that step forward.”
