Junior Hans' RBI double leads Wildwood past Clayton: Roundup

Junior Hans hit a walk-off, RBI double to score Joey Mormile in the bottom of the seventh inning and lead the Wildwood High School baseball team to a 3-2 victory over Clayton in a Tri-County Conference Classic Division game Tuesday.

Mormile went 2 for 3 with a run and a stolen base for the host Warriors (9-11). Hans also added a run and a stolen base. Ryan Troiano and Al Sanzone each added a hit. Harley Buscham pitched the seventh inning in relief of Hans and picked up the win, allowing no hits or runs, with one walk and one strikeout. Hans worked six innings, gave up four hits, walked three and struck out 11.

For the Clippers (7-13), Tommy Halikman and Cameron Warner each went 1 for 3 with a run and two stolen bases.

Buena Reg. 16, Salem 5: Tre Carano went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs for the Chiefs (15-6). Dom Caraballo and Aidan Carano each had two RBIs. Zachary Strouse and Charlie Saglimbeni each scored two. Leo Rodriguez and Strouse each doubled. Jeremiah Doughty struck out four in three innings. Nick Cahall pitched two innings and struck out three.

Salem fell to 6-13.

Glassboro 15, Bridgeton 5: The score was 5-5 after three innings, but host Glassboro scored three runs in the fourth inning and seven in the fifth to win it on the 10-run rule. Eric Fowler went 3 for 4 for Glassboro (9-11) with a double and two runs, and Gavin Dillard, Wil Pinder and John Wallace each added two hits. For Bridgeton (5-16), Dwayne Small went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, and Dominic Ketterer and Javier Reyes both went 1 for 3 with a run. Marshon Green added a run and an RBI.

Atlantic Christian 9, Calvary Christian 1: The Cougars advanced to the Tri-State Christian League championship game with the victory. For the Cougars, John Hannum pitched four innings, allowed one run on three hits, struck out five and walked one. Atlantic Christian had 14 hits. Hannum led with three hits. Freshman Adam Schlundt closed out the game on the mound.

Softball

S.J. Group III semifinals

(4) Delsea Reg. 2, (1) Hammonton 1: The Crusaders (20-5) scored in the top of the eighth inning to advanced to the championship game Friday. Delsea took a 1-0 lead in the fourth, but the Blue Devils (17-8) tied the game in the sixth. For Hammonton, Riley Lancaster had a triple and the lone RBI. Sophia Vento singled twice and scored. April Lewandowski pitched a complete game and struck out eight. She allowed five hits.

Gianna Dougherty pitched a complete game and struck out nine for Delsea. She allowed six hits.

Other games

Wildwood 18, Pleasantville 1: The visiting Warriors (6-10) scored 10 runs in the first inning of the four-inning game. Sinaia Hills went 2 for 3 with a double and a home run, three runs and six RBIs. Ava Troiano was 3 for 4 with a double, a homer, two runs and four RBIs. Kaydence Oakley went 4 for 4 with three runs, two RBis and three stolen bases. Evelyn Guzman added four stolen bases.

Winning pitcher Ashley Nagle gave up five hits, struck out seven and walked one. Pleasantville fell to 0-12.

Millville 3, ACIT 2: Olivia Stetler had two RBIs for Millville (12-9), which scored two in the bottom of the fifth to cap the scoring. Sadie Drozdowski scored and drove in a run. Brooke Joslin and Kendall Sooy each scored. Alyssa Magazu struck out six in three innings.

Gianna Gonzalez had an RBI, scored a run and doubled for ACIT (8-13).

Atlantic Christian 17, King's Christian 2: The Cougars scored seven runs in the first inning of the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference playoff semifinal game, and added nine more in the third. Kaia Barbour was 2 for 2 with a double and a triple, and Alli Schlundt went 2 for 3. Atlantic Christian freshman pitcher Ava Nixon went the four-inning distance and struck out six. She went 1 for 2.

Atlantic Christian will meet Pilgrim Academy on Saturday for the TSCAC championship.

Girls lacrosse

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

(3) Southern Reg. 13, (6) Washington township 6:

The Rams (16-3), ranked No. 6 in the Elite 11, reached the semifinals for the first time in program history.

Southern's Delaney Falk scored a career-high five goals, and Rylee Johnson had four goals, two assists and eight draw controls. Deirdre Jones contributed two goals and an assist, Casey McBride added four assists and seven ground balls, and Skylar Falk had eight ground balls. Morgan Muirhead made six saves.

For Washington Township (10-8), Brooke Alessandri and Michelle Tangradi each scored two goals.

Southern will play the winner of seventh-seeded Kingsway and second-seeded Cherokee in a semifinal Friday.

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

(2) Moorestown 19, (7) Lacey Twp. 4: Zoey Smith, Kayleigh Flanegan, Madison MacGillivray and Madelyn Bell each scored for the Lions (14-5), who are No. 8 in the Elite 11. Shyanne Nucifora and Flanegan each had an assist. Diana Riley made six saves.

Katie Bianco and Mae Murphy each scored three for Moorestown (10-9), ranked 10th.

S.J. Group I quarterfinals

(1) Haddonfield 22, (9) Lower Cape May Reg. 2: Sabrina Faulkner scored twice for the Caper Tigers (15-6). Allyson Walsh made 11 saves. Sophia Vitelli made two. For Haddonfield (15-2), Sadie Carpenter scored five. Lexi Gwaku made four saves. Haddonfield in No. 3 in the Elite 11 and will host fourth-seeded New Providence in a semifinal Friday.

Boys volleyball

South Jersey first round

(1) Southern Reg. 2, (16) Washington Twp. 0: The Rams (29-0), top-ranked in The Press Elite 11, won with sets of 25-16 and 25-10.

Lucas Kean had six kills and five digs, Gavin Bates added four kills and two blocks, and Drew McNellis had four kills. Angelo Addiego led in assists with 16 and had four digs. Finn Olcott added four digs and nine service points, and Caden Schubiger had seven service points. Landon Davis contributed five service points and four digs. Washington Township, 10th in the Elite 11, fell to 12-9.

(2) Moorestown 2, (15) Hammonton 1: The host Quakers (20-3) lost the first set 24-26 but rallied to win with sets of 25-10 and 25-22. For Hammonton (14-6), Aiden Nicholls led with 14 kills and had six blocks and 10 digs. Francesco Angelastro added two kills, 15 digs, 23 assists and two aces. Emmanuel Waugh had six kills, 10 blocks and 20 digs, and Daniel Sulzner contributed three blocks and 14 digs. Andrew Gollihur had three kills and eight digs.

