Junior Hans leads Wildwood past Woodstown: Late Monday roundup

Wildwood High School's Junior Hans led with 25 points as the host Warriors beat Woodstown 61-57 on Monday in a Tri-County Conference boys basketball game.
Hans added five rebounds and five assists.
Ernie Troiano scored 14 to go with six rebounds and three assists for Wildwood (12-7). Jordan Fusik made 4 of 6 3-point attempts and finished with 13 points. Dom Troiano grabbed seven rebounds and scored three. Ryan Troiano and Zion Hamilton each scored two. Josh Vallese finished with four rebounds, three steals and scored one.
For Woodstown (8-9), Chase Reiger and Caden Stout each scored 16. Ben Woodruff added nine.
Bridgeton 60, Ocean City 57: Bridgeton's Dallas Carper scored with 50 seconds left to give the visiting Bulldogs (12-6) a 59-57 lead. Carper later added a free throw.
Jabril Bowman scored 15 for Bridgeton. Carper scored 13. Damon Jones added 12. Jones and Bowman each grabbed 11 rebounds. Deshawn Mosley and Angel Smith scored seven and six, respectively. Smith added 10 rebounds.
Omero Chevere led Ocean City (8-12) with 25 points. Kori Segich scored 19. Sean Sakers added five. Patrick Grimley (three), Dylan Schlatter and Patrick Lonergan (two each) and Conor Muskett (one) also scored for Ocean City.
Millville 64, Pleasantville 42: Khalon Foster led the visiting Thunderbolts (13-4) with 14 points. Jaden Merrill scored 13. Jabbar Barriento contributed 10. Donte Smith scored six. Terrence Todd and Calem Bowman each scored five. Marki Barnes scored 16 points for Pleasantville (1-10). Isaiah Davenport scored 12. Shakir Boyd finished with eight.
Donovan Catholic 60, Barnegat 45: Donovan Catholic (13-5) trailed 24-20 at halftime but outscored host Barnegat 40-21 in the second half. Jalin Butler and Kyree Drake scored 16 and 15, respectively, for the winners.
Mason Krey scored 12 for the Bengals (4-15). Shikeith Gordon scored 11. Jamari Smith, Cole Toddings and Logan Kreudl each added six. Gabe Terry scored four.
Cedar Creek 50, Mainland Reg. 44: Ramar Cook scored 1 for the Pirates (6-11). Jeffrey Marano scored 10. Dustin Anderson added nine. Isaiah Valentin scored eight, including two 3s. Tyree Burrell and Jamir Cruse each scored six. CedarCreek led 20-15 at halftime.
Cohen Cook led the Mustangs (10-10) with a game-high 26 points. Tim Travagline scored 13, including three 3s. Jamie Tyson scored five.
Middle Twp. 81, Absegami 59: Jamir McNeil scored 13 to go with seven assists and four rebounds for the Panthers (14-3). Ben Harris and Bubba McNeil each scored 11. Bubba McNeil added eight rebounds. Gavin Aftanis scored eight. Harris and Aftanis each grabbed five rebounds. Matthew Barcas scored nine. Devon Bock scored six and grabbed three rebounds.
Absegami fell to 7-11.
ACIT 61, Buena Reg. 27: Jayden Lopez scored 13 to go with five assists, four rebounds and two steals for ACIT (12-5). Nasir Tucker and Eric Williams each scored nine. Tucker added fine rebounds, five assists and three steals. Zaheer Owens, Desi Stroud and Jevon Ryther each scored six. Stroud added eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Edison Reyes scored four and grabbed four rebounds.
JJ Gonzalez scored eight for the Chiefs (5-13). Jaden DelValle scored six. Michael Ernst added five. Kyle McKeon scored four. Jeremiah Doughty and Dominic Caraballo each scored two.
No. 4. St. Augustine 78, Vineland 50: The Hermits (17-0) clinched the Cape-Atlantic League National Division with the win. For the Fighting Clan (10-6), Nazir Rowell scored 20, Yamere Diggs 11. Keeman Carter (six), DJ Clark. and Emmanuel Doivilus (four each), Josue Colon and Jabez DeJesus (two each) and Breon Herbert (one) also scored for Vineland.
Girls basketball
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 55, Hammonton 33: The host Villagers (10-8) led 30-21 at halftime and outscored Hammonton 13-3 in the third quarter. Savannah Prescott scored 16 and grabbed eight rebounds for OLMA. Olivia Fiocchi and Madelynn Bernhardt scored 13 and 12, respectively. Bernhardt got 10 rebounds. Drew Coyle scored eight, grabbed seven rebounds and added four steals. Angelina Dragone grabbed 14 rebounds and scored four. Sophia Sacco scored two.
Giada Palmieri and Emma Peretti each scored 11 for Hammonton (8-6). Peretti also got six rebounds. Ava Divella scored eight. Shamaya Simola finished with six rebounds, four assists and scored one. Kiley Kozlowski scored two.
No. 2 Mainland Regional 64, Oakcrest 30: Bella Mazur scored 16 points to lead the visiting Mustangs (17-1), who are ranked second in The Press Elite 11. Kasey Bretones scored nine points. For Oakcrest (1-9), Bella Williamson hit five 3-pointers. She scored 15. MaNaijah Scott added nine.
Donovan Catholic 61, Barnegat 24: Emma Thornton got 12 rebounds and scored six for the Bengals (6-8). Cara McCoy scored nine and had eight rebounds. Isabel Guiro scored five. Sydney Collins scored two.
For Donovan Catholic (15-4), Olivia Conroy scored 18 and grabbed five rebounds. Gabriella Ross scored 17 and got five rebounds.
Clearview Reg. 51, No. 7 Wildwood 31: Imene Fathi and Macie McCracken each scored 12 for the Warriors (14-1), who are ranked No. 7 in The Elite 11. Fathi added four rebounds. Emily Little scored four. Sophia Wilber scored three. McCracken, Wilber and little each added three rebounds.
Ana Pellecchia scored 15 for the Pioneers (12-5). She made three 3s and grabbed nine rebounds.
Absegami 73, Bridgeton 28: Reese Downey scored a game-high 31 to go with five rebounds and four assists for the Braves (11-6). Jackie Fortis scored 10 to go with seven rebounds, five steals and six assists. Jaidah Garrett scored nine and grabbed five rebounds. Chi Chi Wochka scored eight and grabbed eight rebounds. Gelasia Nurse added six points and six rebounds. Julia Hartman finished with five points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Ayana Crandell grabbed five rebounds and scored two.
Jamya Mosley scored nine for Bridgeton (5-10). Ry'Nayjah Sydnor scored six. Nijah Tanksley scored five. Adelina Wilks and Clar'nayja Acevedo each scored four. Acevedo added five rebounds. Wilks, Tanksley and Mosley each added three rebounds.
Holy Spirit 58, ACIT 51: Hanna Watson scored 22 and made four 3s for Holy Spirit (12-4). Kira Murray scored 11. Kendall Murphy scored eight. Sabrina Little and Cece Bell each scored six. Kieran Brewster added four points. Angelina Bell scored one. The Spartans won their fourth consecutive game.
ACIT fell to 6-10.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.