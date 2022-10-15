Julian Turney scores 3 TDs to lead St. Augustine: Saturday football roundup

Julian Turney ran for three touchdowns to help lead the St. Augustine Prep football team beat Camden Eastside 41-18 in a West Jersey Football League game Saturday.
Turney opened the scoring for the Hermits (5-4) with a 33 yard rushing touchdown with 9:54 left in the opening quarter. After the Hermits forced a turnover, Turney scored on a 4-yard run to give St. Augustine a 14-0 lead.
The Tigers (2-5) scored with 8:42 left in the half after Mahki Brunson threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Judah Anthony. St Augustine went into halftime with a 21-6 lead.
In the second half, Tristan McLeer and Turney ran for TDs to give the Hermits a 34-12 lead.
St Augustine then intercepted the ball early on in the fourth to make it 41-12.
Cedar Creek 14, Oakcrest 6: Justin Castillo gave the Pirates (3-5) a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. Billy Smith threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Alim Parks to make it 14-0. The Falcons (6-2) scored in the second half.
People are also reading…
Pinelands Reg. 12, Monmouth 7: The Wildcats (4-3) took a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Falcons (2-5) took a 7-6 lead with 54 seconds left in the first half. Pinelands scored the go-ahead TD in the third.
Lower Cape May Reg. 27, Buena Reg. 22: The Chiefs (2-5) scored in the final 30 seconds and converted on a two point conversion to make it a five-point game. Buena recovered the onside kick with 24.6 seconds left, but great defensive plays by the Caper Tigers' (5-2) Braswell Thomas and Jacob Bay, and an interception by Zac Castellano, sealed the win.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.