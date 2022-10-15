Julian Turney scores 3 TDs to lead St. Augustine: Saturday football roundup

Julian Turney ran for three touchdowns to help lead the St. Augustine Prep football team beat Camden Eastside 41-18 in a West Jersey Football League game Saturday.

Turney opened the scoring for the Hermits (5-4) with a 33 yard rushing touchdown with 9:54 left in the opening quarter. After the Hermits forced a turnover, Turney scored on a 4-yard run to give St. Augustine a 14-0 lead.

The Tigers (2-5) scored with 8:42 left in the half after Mahki Brunson threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Judah Anthony. St Augustine went into halftime with a 21-6 lead.

In the second half, Tristan McLeer and Turney ran for TDs to give the Hermits a 34-12 lead.

St Augustine then intercepted the ball early on in the fourth to make it 41-12.

Cedar Creek 14, Oakcrest 6: Justin Castillo gave the Pirates (3-5) a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. Billy Smith threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Alim Parks to make it 14-0. The Falcons (6-2) scored in the second half.

Pinelands Reg. 12, Monmouth 7: The Wildcats (4-3) took a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Falcons (2-5) took a 7-6 lead with 54 seconds left in the first half. Pinelands scored the go-ahead TD in the third.

Lower Cape May Reg. 27, Buena Reg. 22: The Chiefs (2-5) scored in the final 30 seconds and converted on a two point conversion to make it a five-point game. Buena recovered the onside kick with 24.6 seconds left, but great defensive plays by the Caper Tigers' (5-2) Braswell Thomas and Jacob Bay, and an interception by Zac Castellano, sealed the win.