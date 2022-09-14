Julia Neff scores in final seconds, Ocean City takes down rival EHT

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Ocean City High School field hockey coach Kelsey Burke called Julia Neff an offensive catalyst Wednesday, and for good reason.

Neff scored with just six seconds remaining to lead the Red Raiders to a 2-1 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American game.

Neff also scored off a rebound late in the third quarter that gave Ocean City a 1-0 lead. The Eagles' Kara Wilson tied the game off an assist from Jenna Gray with about eight minutes remaining in regulation.

Ocean City (3-1) is No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. EHT fell to 1-2.

"Julia played a great game," Burke said. "She generated a lot of our offensive opportunities, so we our happy she was able to finish it off for us. … It was definitely an exciting game. A good, physical test early on in the season.

"We know we are going to have to play EHT again (Oct. 4). We know we are going to have to play other teams who are physical and are tough. Happy to have this chance to play and happy with the result, for sure."

Each team had a lot of scoring opportunities, Burke said.

Taryn Dolka made 13 saves for Ocean City. Semra Alabarda made 14 for EHT. Brianne Macchia had a defensive save for the Eagles. In the third quarter, the Red Raiders applied more pressure, and that's when they took the lead.

"EHT is tough and gritty," Burke said. "So, they really challenged us to step up our game, especially in the second half. I thought EHT really dominated in the first half. At halftime, we made some adjustments. We needed to buckle down and be tougher."

Momentum was back-and-forth during the game, EHT coach Kristi Troster said.

When Ocean City came out strong and scored first in the second half, the Eagles answered back and were able to tie the game. EHT had a lot of missed scoring opportunities that it should have capitalized on, Troster said.

"There was a lot of effort and hustle," said Kristi Troster, who added the outcome might have been different if her team played like they are capable of.

Going forward, there are some things defensively that EHT will work on. Also, the Eagles will address their transitional play on offense and defense, which wasn't the best Wednesday, Troster said.

Many times Wednesday, EHT controlled the ball for a long time and then lost possession, allowing Ocean City to march down the field into its circle.

Last season, Ocean City and EHT split their regular-season games.

"We didn't play poorly, but I don't think we played well for us," said Troster, who noted the team was missing their top player due to an illness. "So, that wasn't helpful. But kind of what I told them was they just played a quality team, probably the toughest team in the division that we are going to play. We were doing things that made life more difficult instead of making it easier."

EHT will play Lenape on Friday.

"We need to stop the play and stop the ball a lot better and kind of just stop the breakaways and fast breaks against us," Troster added.

Ocean City will face Rancocas Valley on Saturday.

"That will be another great test for us," Burke said.