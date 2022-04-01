Julia Gibson scores game-high 3, Lower defeats Absegami

Julia Gibson scored three goals and added an assist to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School girls lacrosse team to a 13-2 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Friday.

The Caper Tigers improved to 1-1.

Sabrina Faulkner had three assists and scored twice for Lower. Maggie Boyle and Brianna Loper each had two goals and two assists. Tessa Hueber, Ella Mogavero, Maddie Schiffbauer and Olivia Lewis each scored once. Hueber had four ground balls. Faulkner added three ground balls and three draw controls. Sophia Vitelli made three saves, Allyson Walsh one.

Sarah Glass scored twice for the Braves (0-2). Vivian Jiang made seven saves.

Atlantic City 17, Oakcrest 1: Maddie Chapman and Mia D’Arco each scored four for the Vikings (1-1). Mary Wagner added three goals. Aubri Luckey and Brooke Swift each scored twice, Bryn Swift once. Mikayla Garraty made five saves.

The Falcons fell to 0-2.

Moorestown 15, Ocean City 3: Gracie Pierce, Delainey Sutley and Breanna Fabi scored for the Red Raiders (1-1). Presley Green made four saves. For the Quakers (2-0), Emma Greer and Katie Buck each scored four. Laura Sullivan made six saves.

Trinity Hall 13, Southern Reg. 5: Dierdre Jones and Delaney Falk each scored twice for the Rams (1-1). Casey McBride and Sophia Cooney each had two assists. Rylee Johnson scored once. Jones added six ground balls, McBride, Johnson and Summer Davis each added four.

Lacey Twp. 15, St. Rose 3: Mackenzie Nerenberg scored twice for St. Rose (0-1). Lacey (2-0) led 8-3 at halftime. No further information was available.

Boys lacrosse

Woodstown 17, Oakcrest 0: Owen Champigny scored 10 and added three assists for Woodstown (2-0). Sam Telsey made seven saves. For the Falcons (0-2), Owen Haugan made 10 saves.

Kingsway Reg. 17, Vineland 3: Reilly Robichaud, Matt Marino, Austin Sperduto and Brendan Callahan each scored twice for the Dragons (2-0). The Fighting Clan fell to 0-2.

Boys volleyball

Southern Reg. 2, Donovan Catholic 0: The Rams (1-0) won 25-9, 25-10. Angelo Addiego led with 21 assists, nine service points and six digs. Finn Olcott added six digs and six service points. Nick Piserchia had eight service points, four aces and four digs. Lucas Kean added eight kills, Nick DiMaria five.

GCIT 2, Hammonton 0: GCIT (1-0) won with set scores of 25-10 and 25-16. For visiting Hammonton (0-1), Aiden Nicholls led with four kills, five blocks, two digs and three service points. Austin Horne added two kills, and Francesco Angelastro had three assists, two service points and two aces.

Moorestown 2, ACIT 0: The Quakers (1-0) won 25-13, 25-15. For ACIT (0-1), Erick Perez had five digs and a kill. Antwan Canazares finished with three digs, three assists and two aces. George Nikos had six service points, three digs and two aces.

