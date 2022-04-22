Josiah Ragsdale's 2-run triple helps No. 1 Hermits beat No. 2 Kingsway

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Josiah Ragsdale slid into third base, stood up as the dust sailed around him and passionately clapped his hands and motioned to his coaches and teammates.

The senior's two-run triple in the bottom of the fourth inning gave the St. Augustine Prep baseball team its first lead in a matchup with Kingsway Regional, two of the top programs in the state.

And his hit provided a major spark for the undefeated Hermits.

St. Augustine scored three in both the fourth and sixth innings and four in the fifth en route to a 13-4 victory over the Dragons in a nonconference game Friday. The Hermits (8-0) are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Kingsway (8-1) is ranked No. 2.

"I was pretty excited because I knew we were going up," said Ragsdale, 18, of Vineland. "We started off a little shaky. It was a rough start. But I know this team. We are one of the best out here. Once I hit that ball, I knew I could fly and get the runs in and get the momentum back for us."

The Dragons took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Hermits, who committed three errors in the first two innings, tied the game 2-2 when Austin Sofran singled in Mason Dorsey, who had also singled. Kingsway regained the lead in the top of the third, but that did not last long as Ragsdale singled and later scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 3-3.

The Hermits had just four hits in the first three innings.

"We have confidence in our hitters," St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said. "We have a pretty good offensive lineup. You know, we kind of kicked it around early and spotted them some runs. But we are a senior group and (have) played in a lot of big games, and this was a big game for us, and our experience just stepped up when we needed them to."

Trailing 4-3, Sofran singled to start the bottom of the fourth inning. Ryan Taylor also singled to put two runners on for Ragsdale. The Iona College-commit then made contact and used his speed to reach third base, sending home Sofran and Taylor. Ragsdale scored on a Ryan Weingartner's sacrifice fly, giving the Hermits a 6-4 lead.

"I expect it from him. I expect nothing less," Bylone said of Ragsdale. "He's been here before. He's a senior. He has had some big hit for us this year, stepping up at the right moments."

After that go-ahead inning, the Hermits never looked back. In the fifth, Dorsey tripled in Marco Levari, who had singled. Sofran hit a two-run single, scoring Dorsey and Nick DeMarchi to extend the lead to 9-4. Taylor's sacrifice fly then put the Hermits up 10-4.

Sofran went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and scored once.

"It definitely comes down to situational hitting," Sofran said. "When you have guys on base, you have to do your job and get them over and score when you can."

In the sixth, Dorsey hit an RBI double and DeMarchi hit a two-run single to the cap the scoring. DeMarchi finished with a single, double, triple and a walk. He scored three and drove in two.

Levari started and pitched four innings. Andrew Gaines, a senior, came in relief and struck out six in three shutout innings. Gaines pitches topped at 92 mph, according to some behind home plate with radar guns.

"I knew it was going to be a good game," Sofran said. "I feel like we had the bats. We have been doing well all week. We had a lot of confidence going into this game, so I think did what we were supposed to do."

The game turned out to be surprisingly one-sided. In the beginning of the game, the Hermits may have been "overhyped a little because it was a big game for us, but we settled down and came through," Bylone said.

"I didn't think that (would be the final score)," Bylone added. "We have a lot of respect for (Kingsway) and coach (Bill) Alvaro. We try to play them every year. Games like this get us battle-tested. That's why we play them."

Ragsdale also expected a closer game.

"But I feel like once we start hitting, it's hard to stop us from scoring," he said. It was a great win, but it really was a team effort. I'm going to celebrate with my team."

The Hermits play ACIT twice and Rancocas Valley next week. The following week, they play Egg Harbor Township on May 2 and 3. EHT is ranked No. 7 in the Elite 11.

"We can't look ahead," Bylone said. "We still have some things we need to work on and clean up."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

