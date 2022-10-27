Josh DiFilippo's goal in PKs, Kyle O'Connor's strong performance in net sends Cedar Creek to quarterfinals

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Josh DiFilippo missed a penalty kick in the first quarter Thursday, but he needed to have a short memory.

The junior redeemed himself in a very crucial moment.

DiFilippo scored the decisive fifth goal in the shootout to lead the 12th-seeded Cedar Creek High School boys soccer team to a 5-3 win in penalty kicks over fifth-seeded Middle Township at the Boyd Street Fields.

The game was scoreless after regulation and two, 10-minute overtime periods.

DiFilippo was the ninth kicker in the shootout. Cedar Creek scored on its other four attempts and senior Kyle O'Connor made a save on Middle's first shot, which was pivotal as the Panthers scored on their final attempts.

The Panthers (14-4) are ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11. The Pirates improved to 6-8-5 and will play fourth-seeded Willingboro in the quarterfinals Monday.

"It was crazy," DiFilippo said. "I had to trust my teammates. They made the first ones. I missed the (penalty kick) earlier in the game, which was a heartbreaker because we could've been on the bus already. But I knew I had to bury it. … It was electric. I can't explain anymore than that. Hopefully the next one we don't have to do that again and win it in normal time.

"It was a great game. (Middle) is a great team. It was a battle all game."

Cedar Creek's Conner Fetzer scored the first penalty kick in the shootout. Middle shot next, but O'Connor made a diving stop. Lorenzo Fortunato scored for the Pirates to go up 2-0. Middle's Tommy Shagren scored, but Hunter Stubley responded for Cedar Creek. Landon Osmundsen scored for the Panthers to keep his team within one and cut the deficit to 3-2.

Cedar Creek practices penalty kicks a lot, O'Connor said. Making the first save in the shootout gave him confidence but "unfortunately I couldn't get another save because they just had some nice penalty kicks," O'Connor said.

"It's a big performance anytime, especially in playoffs," said O'Connor, who made 13 saves in the intense game against a relentless Middle attack. "The motivation of losing in the first round (of the playoffs) last year really pushed me to do my best and my defense played really awesome as well and our team. I couldn't be more proud to be a part of this team."

"I'm happy to come out with the win."

Blake Kurtz extended Cedar Creek's lead to 4-2. Matt Sgrignioli scored for the Panthers to make it 4-3. Middle needed a stop on DiFilippo's attempt or the game would be over.

DiFilippo stepped to the line, scored and was mobbed by his teammates.

"I knew I had to do better than the first one," DiFilippo said about his missed PK in the first half. "Normally that's not me to miss that. I just missed the ball and took the pressure all over me. I knew the next chance I had I had to bury it in the goal. And I got it. I thank my coach (Francesco Torino) for trusting in me."

Two of the Pirates' previous two games ended in ties, and they tied other strong programs like Mainland and Hammonton, which is ranked ninth in The Elite 11. So, the Pirates are accustomed to playing in OT.

On Thursday, Middle outshot Cedar Creek 14-5. In the second half, did not have a shot until the 68th minute. However, the Cedar Creek defense was strong and prevented even more shots. Also, the team drew a lot of offside penalties Middle, which gave the Pirates possession..

That was the plan, Torino said.

"We were the most dangerous team, and we got the job done," the first-year head coach said. "My first year with the boys, our first year together, and we are only just beginning. Middle is a tough team. You have to give it to them. They battle and they fight and work hard. Their program is established."

Torino noted his team played as a family Thursday. He called O'Connor one of the best goalies in the Cape-Atlantic League, and that was evident with some of the saves he made. But the coach added it was even more of a team victory.

Middle defeated Cedar Creek 2-0 on Sept. 16.

"We took it to them, and we got the job done," Torino said. "It's my first playoff game. My first playoff victory. I'm excited to play Middle again next year. I can tell this will become a great rivalry."

Middle had two shots in the first 10 minutes, both stopped by O'Connor. The Panther had a shot that went over the crossbar in the 13th minute and an opportunity in a corner kick in the 21st minute. The Panthers outshot Cedar Creek 5-2 in the first half, and had more time of possession.

Devon Bock made four saves for Middle.

"It's unfortunate to be able to control a game and not be able to punch one in," Middle coach Scott Kurkowski said. "That a heckuva goalkeeper over there (O'Connor). They play hard. The whole team."

The Panthers started 14-0 and defeated tough teams, like West Deptford, which is No. 4 in The Elite 11. It was a great season, and Kurkowski hugged his players individually after the game.

"I am extremely proud of the group," he said. "They came and they worked hard since Day 1. … You can't take anything away from our kids. They worked hard all year."