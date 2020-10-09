Jordan Marcucci shines as Absegami gives coach Chris Sacco first win

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Jordan Marcucci’s mentality is to score each time he touches the ball.
The 17-year-old did that twice Friday.
Marcucci shook off defenders, found some openings and returned a punt 70 yards to lead the Absegami High School football team to a 28-13 victory over Mainland Regional in a West Jersey Football League nondivision game.
Marcucci’s touchdown late in the third quarter capped the scoring.
“When I saw that ball come into my hands, I knew I was going to reach the end zone,” Marcucci said.
Marcucci had to immediately juke a Mainland defender in between the hashes after hauling in the punt.
The 5-foot-1, 175-pound wide receiver and defensive back then ran across the field and up the right sideline into the end zone.
“When I broke that tackle and all I saw was green in front of me, I said, ‘This is mine, I’m going to go get it,’” Marcucci said. “And I did.”
Mainland had three first-half turnovers, two on its first two offensive drives. The Mustangs received the opening kickoff and immediately were intercepted by the Braves’ Ryan Wilkins. Then on the first play of their next possession, the Mustangs fumbled, and the Braves recovered.
Mainland was also intercepted late in the second half, which resulted in a 22-yard pass from Braves quarterback Ray Weed to Marcucci to extend their lead to 21-6.
The Braves’ Dai’Shawn Hathaway also recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter.
Absegami (1-1) lost 49-7 to Ocean City last week.
“I thought the kids really came out and responded after last week,” Absegami first-year coach Chris Sacco said. “I’m really proud of them. Ocean City is a very good team and to be able to rebuild and beat a good program in Mainland, I’m really proud of them.”
Sacco was awarded the game ball for his first victory at Absegami. The former Pleasantville coach said it was even more special because it was at home and hopes home-field advantage continues to build at Absegami for years to come.
The Braves lost 26-7 to Mainland last fall.
“Mainland is young, but they really are a great program,” Sacco said. “On film, you can see they have really strong spurts sometimes where they flash. We just showed (his players) those clips and told them this is going to be a dogfight, and we have to be ready to go.
“They had a lot of motivation, and it was senior night. It was nice to get that sour taste out of their mouths from last week. … The goal is to get better each and every week from here on out.”
Absegami struck first Friday. After forcing a Mainland punt, Sahmir Brown took it 50 yards to the end zone.
Mainland then responded with its first offensive touchdown of the season. Jake Pokrass hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jake Meyers with 2.4 seconds left in the first quarter. But the extra-point attempt failed, and the Braves still led 7-6.
However, that was the first offensive score for the Mustangs (1-1) this season, who won last week on special teams and defensive touchdowns.
Mainland graduated several standouts from last season’s team, which finished 10-1. The roster has about 40 combined sophomores and freshmen.
“We never quit, which is a good sign for a young team,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. “We just kept plugging away no matter how many mistakes we were making. We still had a shot until the very end. They didn’t hang their heads when they could have numerous times out there.”
Weed had a 9-yard rushing score early in the second quarter to give his team a 14-6 lead. Absegami only had one turnover.
Mainland sophomore and standout running back Ja’Briel Mace’s 51-yard rushing touchdown made it 21-13 at halftime.
“Mainland did great. We just made a few mental mistakes that we will work on at practice and be ready for (Egg Harbor Township) next week,” Marcucci said.
“We did pretty good, but we could have done a lot better,” the senior, who praised Sacco and was glad to win their first game together, said.
Mainland had won its last 13 regular-season games dating to the end of the 2018 season.
But that streak ended Friday.
“We were hoping to be able to move the ball a little bit more (Friday),” Smith said. “The freshman quarterback (Meyers) made some good plays and some freshman mistakes. We are trying to bring him along really slow because we know he has the potential to be really good down the road.
“It’s a young team and they’ll learn. As long as they learn from these mistakes, we will be good in the long run.”
Mainland;6 7 0 0— 13
Absegami;7 14 7 0— 28
FIRST QUARTER
A— Brown 50 run (Silipena kick)
M— Pokrass 22 pass from Meyers (kick failed)
SECOND QUARTER
A— Weed 9 run (Silipena kick)
A— Marcucci 23 pass from Weed (Silipena kick)
M— Mace 51 run (Panas kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A— Marcucci 70 punt return (Silipena kick)
RECORDS— Absegami 1-1; Mainland 1-1
101020_spt_mainlandfb
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
101020_spt_mainlandfb
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.