Jordan Marcucci shines as Absegami gives coach Chris Sacco first win

Mainland was also intercepted late in the second half, which resulted in a 22-yard pass from Braves quarterback Ray Weed to Marcucci to extend their lead to 21-6.

The Braves’ Dai’Shawn Hathaway also recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter.

Absegami (1-1) lost 49-7 to Ocean City last week.

“I thought the kids really came out and responded after last week,” Absegami first-year coach Chris Sacco said. “I’m really proud of them. Ocean City is a very good team and to be able to rebuild and beat a good program in Mainland, I’m really proud of them.”

Sacco was awarded the game ball for his first victory at Absegami. The former Pleasantville coach said it was even more special because it was at home and hopes home-field advantage continues to build at Absegami for years to come.

The Braves lost 26-7 to Mainland last fall.

“Mainland is young, but they really are a great program,” Sacco said. “On film, you can see they have really strong spurts sometimes where they flash. We just showed (his players) those clips and told them this is going to be a dogfight, and we have to be ready to go.