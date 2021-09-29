Jordan Finnerty scores late, Holy Spirit edges Buena: Late Tuesday roundup

Holy Spirit High School’s Jordan Finnerty scored the only goal of the game in the second half to give the Spartans a 1-0 victory over host Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division girls soccer game Tuesday.

Morgan Keil made two saves for her fourth shutout of the season. Holy Spirit is 5-1. Jadarys Morales made 18 saves for Buena (2-5-1).

Field hockey

Barnegat 7, Long Branch 1: Alyson Sojak scored four goals for the Bengals (8-1).Camryn White scored twice and added an assist. Julianna Cannizzaro scored once and added an assist. Nicole Schiverea, Madison Jackson and Ava Kennedy each finished with an assist. Madison Kubicz made two saves.

Olivia Tomas made 14 saves for Long Branch (0-8).

Lacey Twp. 4, Donovan Catholic 0: Isabelle Merola scored twice for the Lions (6-4). Caitlyn Voskanyan and Autumn Mangan each scored once. Zoey Smith had one assist. Maeve Meehan made two saves. Evelynn Sernotti made 18 saves for Donovan Catholic (0-8).

Girls volleyball