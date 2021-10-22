 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jon Leap's late goal leads Ocean City past Williamstown: Late Thursday roundup
0 comments

Jon Leap's late goal leads Ocean City past Williamstown: Late Thursday roundup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hslivesoccer.jpg

Jon Leap scored off an assist from John Lindsay in the second half to lead the Ocean City High School boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Williamstown in a nonconference game Thursday.

With the win, Red Raiders (11-4) snapped a two-game losing streak. Aidan Walsh made three saves in the shutout.

Coy Camiscioli made four saves for Williamstown (10-5)

Girls Soccer

Our Lady of Mercy 1, Middle Township 1: Gianna Patitucci scored for the Villagers (6-5-2). Elizabeth Giamboy made eight saves. Olivia Sgrignioli scored for the Panthers (12-2-1). Brianna Robinson made six saves.

Pennsville 5, Wildwood 0: Kaitlyn Samuels scored twice and added two assists for Pennsville (9-5-2). Hunter Chew made five saves. Brooke Steckel made 19 for the Warriors (7-9-1).

Boys cross country

Southern Regional captured the team title at the Ocean County Cross Country Championships at Ocean County Park on Thursday. The Rams finished with 33 points. Manchester Township (49) placed second.

Southern junior Fabian Ramales finished second in 15 minutes, 53 seconds. Levi Miller (16:14) was fourth, Santino D'Amelio (16:25) placed sixth and Andrew Bowker (16:36) finished ninth for the Rams.

Manchester Township junior Nicholas Loffredo was the winner in 15:49.

Girls volleyball

Lacey Twp. 2, St. Rose 1: The Lions (4-14) won 21-25, 26-24, 26-24. Emily Hauptvogel led with 16 digs and added nine assists. Riley Mahan finished with a team-leading 14 assists to go with 11 digs and five kills. Hope DeWitt added 10 digs, six kills, three service points and two aces. Sarah Zimmerman had 11 digs and six kills. Lochlyn Martin added nine digs, seven service points and four aces.

Grace Toscano led with 13 assists for St. Rose (10-8).

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News