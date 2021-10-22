Jon Leap's late goal leads Ocean City past Williamstown: Late Thursday roundup

Jon Leap scored off an assist from John Lindsay in the second half to lead the Ocean City High School boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Williamstown in a nonconference game Thursday.
With the win, Red Raiders (11-4) snapped a two-game losing streak. Aidan Walsh made three saves in the shutout.
Coy Camiscioli made four saves for Williamstown (10-5)
Girls Soccer
Our Lady of Mercy 1, Middle Township 1: Gianna Patitucci scored for the Villagers (6-5-2). Elizabeth Giamboy made eight saves. Olivia Sgrignioli scored for the Panthers (12-2-1). Brianna Robinson made six saves.
Pennsville 5, Wildwood 0: Kaitlyn Samuels scored twice and added two assists for Pennsville (9-5-2). Hunter Chew made five saves. Brooke Steckel made 19 for the Warriors (7-9-1).
Boys cross country
Southern Regional captured the team title at the Ocean County Cross Country Championships at Ocean County Park on Thursday. The Rams finished with 33 points. Manchester Township (49) placed second.
Southern junior Fabian Ramales finished second in 15 minutes, 53 seconds. Levi Miller (16:14) was fourth, Santino D'Amelio (16:25) placed sixth and Andrew Bowker (16:36) finished ninth for the Rams.
Manchester Township junior Nicholas Loffredo was the winner in 15:49.
Girls volleyball
Lacey Twp. 2, St. Rose 1: The Lions (4-14) won 21-25, 26-24, 26-24. Emily Hauptvogel led with 16 digs and added nine assists. Riley Mahan finished with a team-leading 14 assists to go with 11 digs and five kills. Hope DeWitt added 10 digs, six kills, three service points and two aces. Sarah Zimmerman had 11 digs and six kills. Lochlyn Martin added nine digs, seven service points and four aces.
Grace Toscano led with 13 assists for St. Rose (10-8).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.