John Leahy has succeeded as a New Jersey high school and college basketball player as well as a New Jersey high school coach.

The Middle Township High School girls basketball coach’s achievements will be recognized Monday night when he is inducted into the Hall of Honor at The Basketball Reunion at Prudential Center in Newark. Leahy is being inducted in “The Made in New Jersey” category.

“It’s pretty neat,” Leahy said. “It’s definitely a great honor when you think about all the great players and coaches in the state at all levels.”

The Basketball Reunion’s mission is to celebrate the tradition and history of New Jersey basketball and help reunite the state’s players, coaches and fans. The Reunion benefits the Team Hill Foundation, which is run by the Hill Family. The late Fred Hill was the longtime Rutgers University baseball coach. Fred Hill Jr. is a former Rutgers University men’s basketball coach and is currently

Monday’s event will also honor former Southern Regional coach Jim Ruhnke, who took over the Rams program in 1973 and led Southern to 323 wins in 20 seasons.

Few Cape-Atlantic League players and coaches can match Leahy’s record of success. He played his first two seasons at Wildwood Catholic before transferring to Middle. Leahy finished with 2,139 career points.

Leahy, 51, played at Seton Hall University from 1991-1995, helping the Pirates reach the 1992, 1993 and 1994 NCAA Tournaments.

After Seton Hall, he played overseas professionally for 10 years and two Foreign Player of the Year awards in Ireland.

Leahy returned home and took over the Middle Township girls basketball program in 2004.

The Panthers finished 23-9 and won the South Jersey Group II title this past season. Overall, Leahy has led the Middle girls to 371 wins, two South Jersey Group II championships and two Cape-Atlantic League titles.

“Sometimes you get forgotten about in South Jersey,” Leahy said. “It’s definitely a great honor and understand and appreciate the standard of New Jersey basketball. I’m proud to be a part of it.”